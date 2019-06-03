DGAP-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

aap Implantate AG: Application for change within regulated market from Prime Standard to General Standard



03-Jun-2019 / 10:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Management Board of aap Implantate AG resolved on 3 June 2019 with the approval of the Supervisory Board of the same day on a change of the stock exchange listing from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. On this basis aap will now promptly apply to the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for the revocation of admission of the aap shares to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional obligations arising from the admission (Prime Standard) pursuant to § 57 of the stock exchange regulations of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, whereby the aap shares will be listed on the regulated market (General Standard) for trading ex officio.



By changing the stock exchange segment aap's post-listing obligations, as certain reporting and publication requirements, will omit. This step enables the company to reduce the costs of the stock exchange listing and to use existing resources more efficiently and purposefully. aap will comply with the high transparency requirements of the regulated market in the General Standard in the future as well. At the same time, investors of the company will continue to have an unrestricted trading opportunity for their aap shares in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



The revocation of the admission will become effective upon the expiration of a period of three months after the publication of the revocation decision by the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the internet(www.deutsche-boerse.com).







_______________________________________________________________________________________

aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - Prime Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock markets -



About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally operating medical device company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets trauma products for orthopaedics. The IP protected portfolio includes besides the innovative anatomical plating system LOQTEQ(R) and trauma complementary biomaterials a wide range of cannulated screws as well as standard plates and screws. Furthermore, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects as the antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium based implants. These technologies address critical problems in surgery that haven't yet been resolved adequately. In German-speaking Europe aap Implantate AG directly sells its products to hospitals, buying syndicates and hospital groups while it uses a broad network of distributors in more than 25 countries at the international level. aap Implantate AG's stock is listed in the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit www.aap.de, or download the Company's investor relations app from the Apple's App Store or Google Play.



Forward-looking statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current experience, estimates and projections of the management board and currently available information. They are not guarantees of future performance. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of aap to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. aap does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.



For inquiries please contact: aap Implantate AG; Fabian Franke; Investor Relations; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin Tel.: +49/30/750 19 - 134; Fax.: +49/30/750 19 - 290; f.franke@aap.de