aap Implantate AG: Postponement of publication of annual accounts 2018

The Management Board of aap Implantate AG ("aap") continues to consistently pursue the strategy to develop aap into a sustainably growing pure player in trauma and to unlock the inherent value of the promising and innovative product and technology base.



In implementing this strategy new developments and temporal shifts occurred in recent months, which require an evaluation and decision on various issues by Management Board and Supervisory Board. As individual decisions within this upcoming evaluation could have to be considered in the annual and consolidated accounts 2018, the company decided to postpone the publication of the annual financial statements 2018 (HGB) and the consolidated financial statements 2018 (IFRS) to 30 April 2019. aap will report on possible developments within this process again after Management Board and Supervisory Board have jointly taken decisions or terminated the evaluation of the topics by other means.







aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - Prime Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock markets -



About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally operating medical device company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets trauma products for orthopaedics. The IP protected portfolio includes besides the innovative anatomical plating system LOQTEQ(R) and trauma complementary biomaterials a wide range of cannulated screws as well as standard plates and screws. Furthermore, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects as the antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium based implants. These technologies address critical problems in surgery that haven't yet been resolved adequately. In German-speaking Europe aap Implantate AG directly sells its products to hospitals, buying syndicates and hospital groups while it uses a broad network of distributors in more than 25 countries at the international level. aap Implantate AG's stock is listed in the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit www.aap.de, or download the Company's investor relations app from the Apple's App Store or Google Play.



Forward-looking statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current experience, estimates and projections of the management board and currently available information. They are not guarantees of future performance. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of aap to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. aap does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.





