AAP IMPLANTATE AG

(AAQ)
aap Implantate AG: Postponement of publication of annual financial statements 2019 and annual general meeting 2020

04/29/2020
aap Implantate AG ("aap") announces that the publication of its annual and consolidated financial statements for 2019 scheduled for April 30, 2020 has been postponed. The background is the far-reaching effects of the corona pandemic on the Company's business operations. The annual financial statements for 2019 (HGB) and the consolidated financial statements for 2019 (IFRS) shall be published by June 30, 2020 at the latest. aap will announce the exact date separately.

Against this backdrop, aap's annual general meeting 2020 originally planned for June 19, 2020 is also being postponed. The Company's general meeting is expected to be held as a so-called virtual general meeting at a later date in financial year 2020. aap will provide timely information on the new date as well as on the further modalities and framework conditions of the annual general meeting 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock markets -

About aap Implantate AG
aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for trauma. The IP-protected portfolio includes besides the innovative anatomical plating system LOQTEQ(R) a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as the antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical and unmet needs in trauma. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups, and hospital groups, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the US the Company pursues a hybrid distribution strategy with its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Distribution is carried out both through distribution agents and partnerships with global orthopedic companies. aap Implantate AG's stock is listed in the General Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

Forward-looking statement
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current experience, estimates and projections of the management board and currently available information. They are not guarantees of future performance. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of aap to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. aap does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.

For inquiries please contact:

aap Implantate AG; Fabian Franke; Manager Investor Relations; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin, Germany; Phone: +49/30/750 19 - 134; Fax: +49/30/750 19 - 290; f.franke@aap.de

Disclaimer

aap Implantate AG published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 08:47:03 UTC
