aap Implantate AG: Postponement of publication of annual financial statements 2019 and annual general meeting 2020

aap Implantate AG ("aap") announces that the publication of its annual and consolidated financial statements for 2019 scheduled for April 30, 2020 has been postponed. The background is the far-reaching effects of the corona pandemic on the Company's business operations. The annual financial statements for 2019 (HGB) and the consolidated financial statements for 2019 (IFRS) shall be published by June 30, 2020 at the latest. aap will announce the exact date separately.



Against this backdrop, aap's annual general meeting 2020 originally planned for June 19, 2020 is also being postponed. The Company's general meeting is expected to be held as a so-called virtual general meeting at a later date in financial year 2020. aap will provide timely information on the new date as well as on the further modalities and framework conditions of the annual general meeting 2020.





aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock markets -



