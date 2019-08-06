Log in
aap Implantate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

0
08/06/2019 | 05:00am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: aap Implantate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
aap Implantate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.08.2019 / 10:55
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

aap Implantate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 German: https://www.aap.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte/quartalsberichte English: https://www.aap.de/investor-relations/publications/reports/quarterly-reports


06.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aap.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

852447  06.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=852447&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
