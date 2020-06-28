Log in
aap Implantate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06/28/2020 | 09:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: aap Implantate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
aap Implantate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.06.2020 / 15:18
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

aap Implantate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2020
Address: http://www.aap.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte/geschaeftsberichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2020
Address: http://www.aap.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte/geschaeftsberichte

28.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aap.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1080639  28.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1080639&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
