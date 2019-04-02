DGAP-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales

aap Implantate AG: Sales in Q1/2019 with EUR 3.5 million by EUR 0.5 million above the guidance



aap Implantate AG ("aap") announces that based on first preliminary evaluations sales in the first quarter of 2019 amount to about EUR 3.5 million, thus exceeding the guidance communicated in January 2019 (Sales Q1/2019: EUR 2.0 million to EUR 3.0 million) by around EUR 0.5 million or about 17%. Against the background of this development the Management Board now anticipates EBITDA of EUR -1.2 million to EUR -0.9 million (previous: EUR -1.8 million to EUR -1.2 million) for the first quarter of 2019.



For the entire year 2019 the Management Board continues to maintain its initial guidance for sales between EUR 13.0 million and EUR 15.0 million and EBITDA between EUR -4.4 million and EUR -2.8 million.



aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609)



About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally operating medical device company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets trauma products for orthopaedics. The IP protected portfolio includes besides the innovative anatomical plating system LOQTEQ(R) and trauma complementary biomaterials a wide range of cannulated screws as well as standard plates and screws. Furthermore, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects as the antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium based implants. These technologies address critical problems in surgery that haven't yet been resolved adequately. In German-speaking Europe aap Implantate AG directly sells its products to hospitals, buying syndicates and hospital groups while it uses a broad network of distributors in more than 25 countries at the international level. aap Implantate AG's stock is listed in the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit www.aap.de, or download the Company's investor relations app from the Apple's App Store or Google Play.



