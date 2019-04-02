Log in
aap Implantate AG: Sales in Q1/2019 with EUR 3.5 million by EUR 0.5 million above the guidance

0
04/02/2019 | 06:10am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
aap Implantate AG: Sales in Q1/2019 with EUR 3.5 million by EUR 0.5 million above the guidance

02-Apr-2019 / 12:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

aap Implantate AG ("aap") announces that based on first preliminary evaluations sales in the first quarter of 2019 amount to about EUR 3.5 million, thus exceeding the guidance communicated in January 2019 (Sales Q1/2019: EUR 2.0 million to EUR 3.0 million) by around EUR 0.5 million or about 17%. Against the background of this development the Management Board now anticipates EBITDA of EUR -1.2 million to EUR -0.9 million (previous: EUR -1.8 million to EUR -1.2 million) for the first quarter of 2019.
 

For the entire year 2019 the Management Board continues to maintain its initial guidance for sales between EUR 13.0 million and EUR 15.0 million and EBITDA between EUR -4.4 million and EUR -2.8 million.
 

For further details reference is made to the press release published subsequently to this release.


 

_______________________________________________________________________________________
aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - Prime Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock markets -

About aap Implantate AG
aap Implantate AG is a globally operating medical device company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets trauma products for orthopaedics. The IP protected portfolio includes besides the innovative anatomical plating system LOQTEQ(R) and trauma complementary biomaterials a wide range of cannulated screws as well as standard plates and screws. Furthermore, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects as the antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium based implants. These technologies address critical problems in surgery that haven't yet been resolved adequately. In German-speaking Europe aap Implantate AG directly sells its products to hospitals, buying syndicates and hospital groups while it uses a broad network of distributors in more than 25 countries at the international level. aap Implantate AG's stock is listed in the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit www.aap.de, or download the Company's investor relations app from the Apple's App Store or Google Play.

Forward-looking statement
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current experience, estimates and projections of the management board and currently available information. They are not guarantees of future performance. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of aap to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. aap does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.
 


Contact:
aap Implantate AG; Fabian Franke; Investor Relations; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin Tel.: +49/30/750 19 - 134; Fax.: +49/30/750 19 - 290; f.franke@aap.de

02-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 01 90
Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 01 91 11
E-mail: info@aap.de
Internet: www.aap.de
ISIN: DE0005066609
WKN: 506660
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 794637

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

794637  02-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=794637&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
