AAR : Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

This presentation includes certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that
term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based
on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors," included in the Company's most recent Form 10-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR's filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Aviation Services Market Expert
Since 1955
NYSE:
Leading
independent provider of aviation services to commercial and government markets
AIR
$2Brevenue
65 yearsas a market leader in aviation support
Approximately 6,000employees in over
20countries
Close-to-the-customerbusiness model
Company Overview
Aviation Services
Expeditionary Services
Parts Supply
Repair & Engineering
Integrated Solutions
Manufacturing
•
Serviceable and OEM
•
Airframe MRO
•
Flight hour-based
•
Composites: structures
factory-new parts
•
Component repair
component support
and interiors
•
Engine solutions,
•
Landing gear
•
Contractor logistics
•
Mobility Systems: shelters,
management, leasing
support (CLS)
containers, pallets
and exchange
•
Wheels and brakes
•
Performance-based
•Aircraft sales and leasing
•
Engineering services
logistics (PBL)
Online PAARTSTMStore
65% Commercial and 35% Government
Corporate Strategy
Connected
IP
International
Digital
Independent
Businesses
$0 to $2B
Entrepreneurial
Nimble
Portfolio
Strategic Growth Imperatives
Drive connected businesses that reinforce collective growth prospects
Expand margins through differentiated capabilities / intellectual property
Utilize data and digital solutions to improve offerings and efficiency
Leverage independence to offer OEM/airline alternative
Increase international presence
Attract, empower and deploy exceptional, entrepreneurial talent
$2B+
Fewer, more integrated businesses
Intellectual property
Predictable revenue
Scale, global
Entrepreneurial
Be the Leading Independent Aviation Services Provider Globally
Connected Businesses Model
Integrated businesses leveraged to reinforce and grow the whole
Parts Supply
Integrated Solutions
Strategic relationships with airlines, MROs, OEMs and repair vendors
Fuel parts supply business
Fund component repair capability development
Long-termcontracts / predictable revenue
Transactional data collection
Exclusive relationships with OEMs and customers
Inventory pooling with programs
Repair & Engineering
Strategic relationships with airlines
Technical repair knowledge and data collection
Develop parts for internal and external consumption
Unique Value Proposition
Differentiated Capabilities and Predictable Revenue
Parts
Supply
Repair &
Engineering
Integrated Solutions
Exclusive aftermarket parts supply contracts
Exclusive new parts OEM distribution contracts
Long-termnew parts supply contracts with comm'l and gov't customers
Digital channels to market
Long-termcontractual maintenance relationships
Proprietary (DER) repair development and utilization
PMA utilization
OEM partnerships and licensing
Long-termcontracts with government and commercial customers
Increase internal repair content
More PMA/DER usage and partnerships
Parts Supply: Overview
Key offerings
Key OEM Partners
Customers
Serviceable and OEMfactory-new parts
Engine solutions, management, leasing and exchange
•Aircraft sales and leasing
Online PAARTSTMStore
Repair & Engineering: Overview
Employees 3,600
Sites 14
#1 MRO
>5.5M
950+
In Americas
Man Hours
Aircraft
Hangars
Components
600+
3,000+
30+
25,000+
Landing Gear
Landing gears
Aircraft Maintenance
ATA Chapters
Components
Engineering Services
Technicians
Repaired
Oklahoma City
Indianapolis
Miami
Duluth
Rockford
Trois-Rivières
Windsor
New York
Amsterdam
•
Narrow body &
•
Narrow & wide
•
Narrow & wide
•
Narrow body
•
Narrow & wide
•
Narrow body &
•
Narrow & wide
•
Commercial &
•
Commercial &
regional MRO
body MRO
•
body MRO
MRO
body MRO
regional MRO
body MRO
military
military
•
•
226,000 SF
•
•
•
•
component
component
300,000 SF
1.1 million SF
•
188,000 SF
200,000 SF
150,000 SF
143,000 SF
repair
repair
Landing gear
•
•
•
MRO
150,000 SF
80,000 SF
150,000 SF
Integrated Solutions: Overview
Commercial:Flight-hour-based component support |Government:Contractor Logistics Support, supply chain management
Planning
Supply Management
•
Inventory and materials
•Aggregated and
planning
leveraged company-
wide spend
•
Tight linkages to
•Center-led with
customer operations
on-site coordination
planning
and control
•
Shared, pragmatic
•Real-time supplier
graduate personnel
management tool
Repair Cycle Mgmt
Technical Engineering
Maintenance
•Integrated processes,
•
Removal history and
•
Total Solutions across
tools and people
reliability databases
all lines of maintenance
•Balanced mix of front-
•
On-staff engineers
•
Integrated quality and
supply maintaining
and back- office
(DERs)
configuration and
personnel
traceability
•
Configuration
•Active tools to increase
management support
•
Deployable field teams
time on wing and
including downed
reduce life cycle cost
aircraft recovery
"Tailored, deployable, scalable"
46 commercial &
37 countries
250,000 repair
$4B government
55% of IS-G
government fleets
transactions
assets managed
workforce cleared
Digital Solutions: Overview
PAARTSTMStore
AIRvolutionTM
E-commerce portal
Parts repair management software
AARIVE®
Self-service portal
>1 million parts available online
Factory-newparts from >30 OEMs
Overhauled, serviceable and repairable parts
Immediate purchase and checkout
Cloud-basedsolution for aircraft component repair management
Maximizes repair cycle efficiencies and reduces operational costs
Integrates with existing systems
Onlineself-service tool for flight- hour component support customers
Access to pool parts, required paperwork ahead of part shipment and tracking of orders in real time
Historical Financial Performance ($M)
Revenue and Growth
Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
$1,748
$2,052
$2.44
$1,525
$1,591
17.4%
$1.73
41.0%
9.9%
$1.27
$1.45
4.3%
19.3%
14.2%
FY16A
FY17A
FY18A
FY19A
FY16A
FY17A
FY18A
FY19A
Adjusted Operating Income and Margin
Invested Capital and Adjusted Pretax ROIC
$77.8 $80.5
$115.3
$90.5
5.6%
$983
$1,023
$739
$851
10.5%
11.3%
5.1%
5.1%
5.2%
FY16A
FY17A
FY18A
FY19A
See the Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures
9.5%
9.2%
FY16A
FY17A
FY18A
FY19A
Q1 FY20 Income Statement Highlights
in millions except EPS
Q1 FY20
Q1 FY19
Variance
Sales
$541.5
$466.3
$75.2
Gross Profit
$81.6
$71.2
$10.4
% Margin
15.1%
15.3%
(0.2%)
SG&A
$58.1
$48.2
$9.9
% Margin
10.7%
10.3%
0.3%
Operating Income
$22.8
$22.4
$0.4
% Margin
4.2%
4.8%
-0.6%
Interest Expense, net
$2.1
$1.6
$0.5
Income Tax Expense
$3.4
$2.3
$1.1
Income from Continuing Ops
$17.1
$18.9
($1.8)
Adjusted Income from Continuing Ops
$20.0
$18.8
$1.2
Diluted EPS - Continuing Ops
$0.49
$0.54
($0.05)
Adjusted Diluted EPS - Continuing Ops
$0.57
$0.54
$0.03
FY20 - Financial Guidance
P&L Metrics
FY20 Guidance
Sales
$2.1 to $2.2 Billion
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$2.45 - $2.65
Other Metrics
SG&A % of Sales
~ 10.5%
Effective Tax Rate
24%
AAR Investment Highlights
1
2
3
4
5
6
Supportive macroeconomic environment with strong global aviation aftermarket growth and robust government spending expected
Leading aftermarket parts supplier distinctly positioned to benefit from market dynamics
Largest independent aerospace distributor of OEM factory-new parts leveraging exclusive relationships and unique sales channels
#1 Americas MRO footprint enables integrated services model
Integrated solutions offering well-positioned for continued growth in both government and commercial markets
Strong balance sheet supports continued investments in growth and/or increased capital return to shareholders
Unique Combination of Integrated Services Leveraging Our Independent Market Position
Appendix
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted operating income, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted return on invested capital, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and
useful for investors as they provide a better understanding of our actual operating performance unaffected by the impact of certain items. When reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and provide a means by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in the industries we compete. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is income from continuing operations before interest income (expense), other income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and other items of an unusual nature. These non-GAAP measures exclude items of an unusual nature including but not limited to certain income tax benefits, severance, restructuring costs, facility repositioning costs and impairment charges, investigation and remediation compliance costs, gains on certain asset sales, and significant customer bankruptcies.
Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G of the Exchange Act, we are providing the following tables that reconcile the above mentioned non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures:
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
Q1 FY19
Q1 FY20
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
$ 1.30
$ 1.51
$ 2.11
$ 2.40
$ 0.54
$ 0.49
Deferred tax re-measurement from Tax Reform
-
-
(0.41)
-
-
State income tax benefit
-
-
(0.06)
(0.15)
-
-
Recognition of previously reserved income tax benefits
-
-
-
(0.19)
-
-
Other income tax benefits
(0.07)
-
-
-
-
-
Customer bankruptcy charge, net of tax
-
-
-
0.27
-
-
Gain on asset disposal, net of tax
-
(0.08)
-
-
-
-
Investigation and remediation compliance costs, net of tax
-
-
-
0.08
-
0.07
Facility repositioning and impairment costs, net of tax
0.02
-
-
0.02
-
-
Severance and restructuring charges, net of tax
0.02
0.02
0.09
0.01
-
0.01
Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
1.27
1.45
1.73
2.44
0.54
0.57
Adjusted Return on Invested Capital
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
Operating income
$ 75.5
$ 82.3
$ 86.0
$ 98.3
Customer bankruptcy charge
-
-
-
12.4
Gain on asset disposal
-
(2.6)
-
-
Investigation and remediation compliance costs, net of tax
-
-
-
3.5
Facility repositioning and impairment costs
1.0
-
-
0.9
Severance and restructuring charges
1.3
0.8
4.5
0.2
Adjusted Operating Income
77.8
80.5
90.5
115.3
Invested capital
739.0
851.0
983.0
1,023.0
Adjusted Return on Invested Capital
10.5%
9.5%
9.2%
11.3%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Cont'd)
Adjusted EBITDA
FY2019
Q1 FY19
Q1 FY20
(In millions)
Net income
$
7.5
$
15.1
$
4.4
Loss from discontinued operations
76.6
3.8
12.7
Income tax expense (benefit)
4.9
2.3
3.4
Other expense (income), net
0.8
(0.4)
0.2
Interest expense, net
8.5
1.6
2.1
Depreciation and intangible amortization
42.8
10.1
10.8
Customer Bankruptcy Charge
12.4
-
-
Investigation and remediation compliance costs
3.5
-
3.1
Severance charges (reversals)
0.2
(0.1)
0.7
Facility repositioning costs
0.9
-
-
Stock-based compensation
13.5
4.0
4.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
171.6
$
36.4
$
41.7
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
8/31/2019
(In millions)
Total debt
$
203.3
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(39.9)
Net debt
$
163.4
Adjusted EBITDA over last 12 months
$
176.9
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA
0.92
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Cont'd)
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations
Q1 FY19
Q1 FY20
(In millions - unaudited)
Income from Continuing Operations
$
18.9
$
17.1
Investigation and remediation compliance costs, net of tax
-
2.4
Severance and restructuring charges (reversals), net of tax
(0.1)
0.5
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations
$
18.8
$
20.0
