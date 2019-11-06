Log in
AAR CORP.

(AIR)
AAR : Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

11/06/2019 | 09:05am EST

Baird 2019 Global

Industrial Conference

November 6, 2019

document.0

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that

term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based

on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors," included in the Company's most recent Form 10-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR's filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission.

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

1

Aviation Services Market Expert

Since 1955

NYSE:

Leading

independent provider of aviation services to commercial and government markets

AIR

$2Brevenue

65 yearsas a market leader in aviation support

Approximately 6,000employees in over

20countries

Close-to-the-customerbusiness model

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

2

Company Overview

Aviation Services

Expeditionary Services

Parts Supply

Repair & Engineering

Integrated Solutions

Manufacturing

Serviceable and OEM

Airframe MRO

Flight hour-based

Composites: structures

factory-new parts

Component repair

component support

and interiors

Engine solutions,

Landing gear

Contractor logistics

Mobility Systems: shelters,

management, leasing

support (CLS)

containers, pallets

and exchange

Wheels and brakes

Performance-based

Aircraft sales and leasing

Engineering services

logistics (PBL)

  • Online PAARTSTMStore

65% Commercial and 35% Government

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

3

Corporate Strategy

Connected

IP

International

Digital

Independent

Businesses

$0 to $2B

  • Entrepreneurial
  • Nimble
  • Portfolio

Strategic Growth Imperatives

Drive connected businesses that reinforce collective growth prospects

Expand margins through differentiated capabilities / intellectual property

Utilize data and digital solutions to improve offerings and efficiency

Leverage independence to offer OEM/airline alternative

Increase international presence

Attract, empower and deploy exceptional, entrepreneurial talent

$2B+

  • Fewer, more integrated businesses
  • Intellectual property
  • Predictable revenue
  • Scale, global
  • Entrepreneurial

Be the Leading Independent Aviation Services Provider Globally

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

4

Connected Businesses Model

Integrated businesses leveraged to reinforce and grow the whole

Parts Supply

Integrated Solutions

  • Strategic relationships with airlines, MROs, OEMs and repair vendors
  • Fuel parts supply business
  • Fund component repair capability development
  • Long-termcontracts / predictable revenue
  • Transactional data collection
  • Exclusive relationships with OEMs and customers
  • Inventory pooling with programs

Repair & Engineering

  • Strategic relationships with airlines
  • Technical repair knowledge and data collection
  • Develop parts for internal and external consumption

Unique Value Proposition

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

5

Differentiated Capabilities and Predictable Revenue

Parts

Supply

Repair &

Engineering

Integrated Solutions

  • Exclusive aftermarket parts supply contracts
  • Exclusive new parts OEM distribution contracts
  • Long-termnew parts supply contracts with comm'l and gov't customers
  • Digital channels to market
  • Long-termcontractual maintenance relationships
  • Proprietary (DER) repair development and utilization
  • PMA utilization
  • OEM partnerships and licensing
  • Long-termcontracts with government and commercial customers
  • Increase internal repair content
  • More PMA/DER usage and partnerships

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

6

Parts Supply: Overview

Key offerings

Key OEM Partners

Customers

  • Serviceable and OEMfactory-new parts
  • Engine solutions, management, leasing and exchange

Aircraft sales and leasing

  • Online PAARTSTMStore

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

7

Repair & Engineering: Overview

Employees 3,600

Sites 14

#1 MRO

>5.5M

950+

In Americas

Man Hours

Aircraft

Hangars

Components

600+

3,000+

30+

25,000+

Landing Gear

Landing gears

Aircraft Maintenance

ATA Chapters

Components

Engineering Services

Technicians

Repaired

Oklahoma City

Indianapolis

Miami

Duluth

Rockford

Trois-Rivières

Windsor

New York

Amsterdam

Narrow body &

Narrow & wide

Narrow & wide

Narrow body

Narrow & wide

Narrow body &

Narrow & wide

Commercial &

Commercial &

regional MRO

body MRO

body MRO

MRO

body MRO

regional MRO

body MRO

military

military

226,000 SF

component

component

300,000 SF

1.1 million SF

188,000 SF

200,000 SF

150,000 SF

143,000 SF

repair

repair

Landing gear

MRO

150,000 SF

80,000 SF

150,000 SF

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

8

Integrated Solutions: Overview

Commercial:Flight-hour-based component support |Government:Contractor Logistics Support, supply chain management

Planning

Supply Management

Inventory and materials

Aggregated and

planning

leveraged company-

wide spend

Tight linkages to

Center-led with

customer operations

on-site coordination

planning

and control

Shared, pragmatic

Real-time supplier

graduate personnel

management tool

Repair Cycle Mgmt

Technical Engineering

Maintenance

Integrated processes,

Removal history and

Total Solutions across

tools and people

reliability databases

all lines of maintenance

Balanced mix of front-

On-staff engineers

Integrated quality and

supply maintaining

and back- office

(DERs)

configuration and

personnel

traceability

Configuration

Active tools to increase

management support

Deployable field teams

time on wing and

including downed

reduce life cycle cost

aircraft recovery

"Tailored, deployable, scalable"

46 commercial &

37 countries

250,000 repair

$4B government

55% of IS-G

government fleets

transactions

assets managed

workforce cleared

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

9

Digital Solutions: Overview

PAARTSTMStore

AIRvolutionTM

E-commerce portal

Parts repair management software

AARIVE®

Self-service portal

  • >1 million parts available online
  • Factory-newparts from >30 OEMs
  • Overhauled, serviceable and repairable parts
  • Immediate purchase and checkout
  • Cloud-basedsolution for aircraft component repair management
  • Maximizes repair cycle efficiencies and reduces operational costs
  • Integrates with existing systems
  • Onlineself-service tool for flight- hour component support customers
  • Access to pool parts, required paperwork ahead of part shipment and tracking of orders in real time

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

10

Historical Financial Performance ($M)

Revenue and Growth

Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations

$1,748

$2,052

$2.44

$1,525

$1,591

17.4%

$1.73

41.0%

9.9%

$1.27

$1.45

4.3%

19.3%

14.2%

FY16A

FY17A

FY18A

FY19A

FY16A

FY17A

FY18A

FY19A

Adjusted Operating Income and Margin

Invested Capital and Adjusted Pretax ROIC

$77.8 $80.5

$115.3

$90.5

5.6%

$983

$1,023

$739

$851

10.5%

11.3%

5.1%

5.1%

5.2%

FY16A

FY17A

FY18A

FY19A

See the Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures

9.5%

9.2%

FY16A

FY17A

FY18A

FY19A

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

11

Q1 FY20 Income Statement Highlights

in millions except EPS

Q1 FY20

Q1 FY19

Variance

Sales

$541.5

$466.3

$75.2

Gross Profit

$81.6

$71.2

$10.4

% Margin

15.1%

15.3%

(0.2%)

SG&A

$58.1

$48.2

$9.9

% Margin

10.7%

10.3%

0.3%

Operating Income

$22.8

$22.4

$0.4

% Margin

4.2%

4.8%

-0.6%

Interest Expense, net

$2.1

$1.6

$0.5

Income Tax Expense

$3.4

$2.3

$1.1

Income from Continuing Ops

$17.1

$18.9

($1.8)

Adjusted Income from Continuing Ops

$20.0

$18.8

$1.2

Diluted EPS - Continuing Ops

$0.49

$0.54

($0.05)

Adjusted Diluted EPS - Continuing Ops

$0.57

$0.54

$0.03

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

12

FY20 - Financial Guidance

P&L Metrics

FY20 Guidance

Sales

$2.1 to $2.2 Billion

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$2.45 - $2.65

Other Metrics

SG&A % of Sales

~ 10.5%

Effective Tax Rate

24%

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

13

AAR Investment Highlights

1

2

3

4

5

6

Supportive macroeconomic environment with strong global aviation aftermarket growth and robust government spending expected

Leading aftermarket parts supplier distinctly positioned to benefit from market dynamics

Largest independent aerospace distributor of OEM factory-new parts leveraging exclusive relationships and unique sales channels

#1 Americas MRO footprint enables integrated services model

Integrated solutions offering well-positioned for continued growth in both government and commercial markets

Strong balance sheet supports continued investments in growth and/or increased capital return to shareholders

Unique Combination of Integrated Services Leveraging Our Independent Market Position

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

14

Appendix

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted operating income, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted return on invested capital, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and

useful for investors as they provide a better understanding of our actual operating performance unaffected by the impact of certain items. When reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and provide a means by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in the industries we compete. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is income from continuing operations before interest income (expense), other income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and other items of an unusual nature. These non-GAAP measures exclude items of an unusual nature including but not limited to certain income tax benefits, severance, restructuring costs, facility repositioning costs and impairment charges, investigation and remediation compliance costs, gains on certain asset sales, and significant customer bankruptcies.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G of the Exchange Act, we are providing the following tables that reconcile the above mentioned non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures:

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

16

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Q1 FY19

Q1 FY20

Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$ 1.30

$ 1.51

$ 2.11

$ 2.40

$ 0.54

$ 0.49

Deferred tax re-measurement from Tax Reform

-

-

(0.41)

-

-

State income tax benefit

-

-

(0.06)

(0.15)

-

-

Recognition of previously reserved income tax benefits

-

-

-

(0.19)

-

-

Other income tax benefits

(0.07)

-

-

-

-

-

Customer bankruptcy charge, net of tax

-

-

-

0.27

-

-

Gain on asset disposal, net of tax

-

(0.08)

-

-

-

-

Investigation and remediation compliance costs, net of tax

-

-

-

0.08

-

0.07

Facility repositioning and impairment costs, net of tax

0.02

-

-

0.02

-

-

Severance and restructuring charges, net of tax

0.02

0.02

0.09

0.01

-

0.01

Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations

1.27

1.45

1.73

2.44

0.54

0.57

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Operating income

$ 75.5

$ 82.3

$ 86.0

$ 98.3

Customer bankruptcy charge

-

-

-

12.4

Gain on asset disposal

-

(2.6)

-

-

Investigation and remediation compliance costs, net of tax

-

-

-

3.5

Facility repositioning and impairment costs

1.0

-

-

0.9

Severance and restructuring charges

1.3

0.8

4.5

0.2

Adjusted Operating Income

77.8

80.5

90.5

115.3

Invested capital

739.0

851.0

983.0

1,023.0

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital

10.5%

9.5%

9.2%

11.3%

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

17

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Cont'd)

Adjusted EBITDA

FY2019

Q1 FY19

Q1 FY20

(In millions)

Net income

$

7.5

$

15.1

$

4.4

Loss from discontinued operations

76.6

3.8

12.7

Income tax expense (benefit)

4.9

2.3

3.4

Other expense (income), net

0.8

(0.4)

0.2

Interest expense, net

8.5

1.6

2.1

Depreciation and intangible amortization

42.8

10.1

10.8

Customer Bankruptcy Charge

12.4

-

-

Investigation and remediation compliance costs

3.5

-

3.1

Severance charges (reversals)

0.2

(0.1)

0.7

Facility repositioning costs

0.9

-

-

Stock-based compensation

13.5

4.0

4.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$

171.6

$

36.4

$

41.7

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

8/31/2019

(In millions)

Total debt

$

203.3

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(39.9)

Net debt

$

163.4

Adjusted EBITDA over last 12 months

$

176.9

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

0.92

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

18

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Cont'd)

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations

Q1 FY19

Q1 FY20

(In millions - unaudited)

Income from Continuing Operations

$

18.9

$

17.1

Investigation and remediation compliance costs, net of tax

-

2.4

Severance and restructuring charges (reversals), net of tax

(0.1)

0.5

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations

$

18.8

$

20.0

AAR CORP. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential and proprietary document.

19

Disclaimer

AAR Corporation published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 14:04:03 UTC
