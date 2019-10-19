Log in
AAR : C130 TCG 2019

10/19/2019 | 08:11pm EDT

Monday, October 21, 2019 - Tuesday, October 22, 2019

C130 TCG 2019

All Day Event

Meet AAR in Orlando, Florida for C130 TCG at booth #604/606.

The C-130 Technical Coordination Groups (TCG) is pleased to present the 2019 C-130 TCG World Wide Review. Participation in this annual event provides opportunities for our Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, supporting vendors, TCG staff, DOD employees and US Government organizations to discuss items of common interest, to obtain and exchange technical knowledge for sustainment and to receive information on new or improved technologies important to the worldwide operation of C-130 aircraft. This year's event will be held Oct 21st - 25th at the Caribe Royale Hotel and Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

For more information, click here.

Disclaimer

AAR Corporation published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 00:10:03 UTC
Latest news on AAR CORP.
10/16AAR : and Alaska Airlines announce new digital trial, integration of Airvolution..
PU
10/16AAR : and Alaska Airlines announce new digital trial, integration of Airvolution..
PR
10/11AAR : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
10/11AAR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
10/10AAR : Launches Donecle Drone Technology Integration for MRO Aircraft Inspections
PR
10/09North American Rail Traffic Fell 6.3% in Week Ended Oct. 5
DJ
10/09AAR : Expands Component Repair and Overhaul Services with BAE Systems
DJ
10/09AAR : expands Component Repair services with BAE Systems, providing additional r..
PR
10/04AAR CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/27AAR CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 207 M
EBIT 2020 126 M
Net income 2020 80,7 M
Debt 2020 117 M
Yield 2020 0,75%
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
EV / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 1 371 M
Chart AAR CORP.
Duration : Period :
AAR Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAR CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 49,67  $
Last Close Price 39,81  $
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Holmes President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
David P. Storch Non-Executive Chairman
Sean M. Gillen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin M. Larson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Marc Jay Walfish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAR CORP.6.61%1 371
BOEING COMPANY (THE)14.44%193 572
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION28.47%116 786
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION44.00%105 187
AIRBUS SE43.40%104 278
SAFRAN33.63%67 574
