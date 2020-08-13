AAR : Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference

This presentation contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors", included in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Leading Independent Provider of Aviation Aftermarket Services
NYSE: AIR
$2B revenue for FY20
Leading provider of
aviation services to commercial and defense/government markets
65 years as a market leader in aviation support
Operations in over 20 countries
Close-to-the-customerbusiness model
Our Values
Our Solutions
Aviation Services
Expeditionary Services
Parts Supply
Distribute used serviceable and OEM factory-new parts
Provide engine solutions, management and exchange
Aircraft sales and leasing
Online PAARTSTM Store
Repair & Engineering
Integrated Solutions
Manufacturing
•
Airframe MRO
•
Flight hour-based
•
Composites: structures
•
Component repair
component support
and interiors
•
Contractor logistics
•
Mobility Systems: shelters,
•
Landing gear
support (CLS)
containers, pallets
•
Wheels and brakes
•
Performance-based
•
Engineering services
logistics (PBL)
62% Commercial and 38% Government in FY20
COVID-19 Perspective
Actions Taken
Opportunities
Consolidated footprint to optimize cost base and preferred customer support
Exited underperforming product lines and contracts
Reduced headcount
Eliminated non-essential spend
Emphasizing cargo end-markets
Use market dislocation and relative strength to take share
Capture unique near-term used serviceable material supply
Create digital transformation separation
Accelerate addition of differentiated capability
Leverage new cost structure to drive margins
Over $50M of Annualized Indirect and SG&A Eliminated; Opportunity to Emerge Even Stronger
Corporate Strategy
Be the Leading Independent Aviation Services Provider Globally
Connected
IP
International
Digital Independent
Businesses
$0 to $2B
Entrepreneurial
Nimble
Portfolio
Strategic Growth Imperatives
Drive connected businesses that reinforce collective growth prospects
Expand margins through differentiated capabilities / intellectual property
Leverage data and digital solutions to improve offerings and efficiency
Utilize independence to offer OEM/airline alternative
Increase international presence
Attract, empower and deploy exceptional, entrepreneurial talent
$2B+
Fewer, more integrated businesses
Intellectual property
Scale, global
Entrepreneurial culture
Environment Presents Opportunity to Accelerate Execution of Our Strategy
Connected Businesses Approach
Integrated Solutions
Strategic relationships with airlines, MROs, OEMs, and repair vendors
Fuel parts supply business
Fund component repair capability development
Long-termcontracts / predictable revenue
Parts Supply: OEM and Used Material
Transactional data collection
Exclusive relationships with OEMs and customers
Inventory pooling with programs
Repair & Engineering
Strategic relationships with airlines
Technical repair knowledge and data collection
Develop parts for internal and external consumption
Unique Value Proposition Remains Intact
Global Reach and Expertise
North America
HQ & warehouse near O'Hare; airframe MRO network; component and landing gear repair; manufacturing services
Component repair in Amsterdam; warehouse network; sales office in Paris
Over 60
locations around
the world
Japan
Regional sales support office
Central & South America
Sales office supporting customers in Latin America; Integrated Solutions operations
Middle East
China
Sales support in Shanghai
Warehouse and sales
supportin Dubai for EMEA;
Singapore
Integrated Solutions
operations
Regional sales office; warehouse
network; engineering services
Australasia
Flight-hour support for Air New Zealand in
Auckland and sales support based in Melbourne
Highly Diversified Customer Base with Longstanding Relationships
Customer Type
Examples
Airlines
Cargo Airlines
Regional Airlines
Government
International
United Kingdom
United States
United States
United States
Japanese
Royal
Narcotics & Law
Ministry of
Air Force
Navy
Army
Ministry
Netherlands
Enforcement
Defense
of Defense
Air Force
20+ Year Relationship with Each of Our Top 10 Commercial Customers
Selected Digital Offerings
PAARTSTM Store
AIRvolutionTM
AARIVE®
E-commerce portal
Parts repair management software
Self-service portal
>1 million parts available online
Factory-newparts from >30 OEMs
Overhauled, serviceable and repairable parts
Immediate purchase and checkout
Cloud-basedsolution for aircraft component repair management
Maximizes repair cycle efficiencies and reduces operational costs
Integrates with existing systems
Online self-service tool for flight- hour component support customers
Access to pool parts, required paperwork ahead of part shipment and tracking of orders in real time
~$35M of Sales from Digital Initiatives
Financial Performance
Revenue ($M)
Adjusted EBITDA ($M) and Margin
$2,052 $2,072
$1,591 $1,748
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
$153
$172
$156
$127
8.8%
8.0%
8.4%
7.5%
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA
$2.44
$2.15
1.3x
$1.87
1.1x
1.0x
$1.45
0.7x
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
Figures reflect fiscal years ended May 31; see Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures
Record Performance Through First Three Quarters of FY20; Q4 Impacted by COVID
Appendix
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA and net debt are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful for investors as they illustrate our actual operating performance unaffected by the impact of certain items. When reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and provide a means by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in the industries we compete. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is income from continuing operations before interest income (expense), other income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and other items of an unusual nature including but not limited to workforce actions and costs, impairment charges, facility consolidation and repositioning costs, investigation and remediation compliance costs, significant income tax adjustments, gains on asset sales and significant customer events such as early terminations, contract restructurings, and bankruptcies.
Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G of the Exchange Act, we are providing the following tables that reconcile the above mentioned non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
($ in millions)
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
Net income
$56.5
$15.6
$7.5
$4.4
(Income) loss from discontinued operations
(4.5)
58.1
76.6
20.4
Income tax expense
25.1
3.5
4.9
5.6
Other expense, net
-
0.9
0.8
2.1
Interest expense, net
5.2
7.9
8.5
8.8
Depreciation and intangible amortization
35.7
40.5
42.8
43.7
Investigation and remediation compliance costs
-
-
3.5
10.1
Customer contract termination and restructuring costs
-
7.1
-
31.3
Impairment charges related to exited product lines
-
-
-
11.0
Facility consolidation and repositioning costs
-
-
0.9
4.9
Severance and furlough costs
0.8
4.5
0.2
7.1
Customer bankruptcy charges
-
-
12.4
1.6
Government workforce subsidies
-
-
-
(2.8)
Strategic financing evaluation costs
-
-
-
0.4
Gain on asset disposal
(2.6)
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation
11.0
15.3
13.5
7.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$127.2
$153.4
$171.6
$155.9
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Operations
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$1.51
$2.11
$2.40
$0.71
Deferred tax re-measurement from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
-
(0.41)
-
-
Investigation and remediation compliance costs, net of tax
-
-
0.08
0.22
Customer contract termination and restructuring costs, net of tax
-
0.14
-
0.68
Impairment charges related to exited product lines, net of tax
-
-
-
0.25
Facility consolidation and repositioning costs, net of tax
-
-
0.02
0.11
Severance, furlough and pension settlement charges, net of tax
0.02
0.09
0.01
0.19
Customer bankruptcy charges, net of tax
-
-
0.27
0.04
Government workforce subsidies
-
-
-
(0.06)
State income tax benefit
-
(0.06)
(0.15)
-
Recognition of previously reserved income tax benefits
-
-
(0.19)
-
Strategic financing evaluation costs, net of tax
-
-
-
0.01
Gain on asset disposal, net of tax
(0.08)
-
-
-
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$1.45
$1.87
$2.44
$2.15
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA
($ in millions)
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
Total debt
$156.2
$178.9
$142.9
$602.0
Less: cash and cash equivalents
(10.3)
(31.1)
(21.3)
(404.7)
Net debt
$145.9
$147.8
$121.6
$197.3
Adjusted EBITDA
127.2
153.4
171.6
155.9
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA
1.1x
1.0x
0.7x
1.3x
