AAR : Launches AIRVOLUTION™ - A New Cloud-Based Solution for Component Repair Management

RAI AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a global leader in aviation services and integrated customer solutions, will present AIRVOLUTION™, a revolutionary new cloud-based solution for component repairs, at MRO Europe.

Intelligent and flexible, AIRVOLUTION™ combines the best of AAR's Digital Services and Airinmar's 30-plus years of expertise in repair cycle management. Integrated analytics and business intelligence tools throughout the system bring actionable data to the point of use. AIRVOLUTION™ is designed to get each person using it to their next most efficient action. It features unlimited document and digital asset storage, allowing for all materials related to a given repair to be stored in a centralized, easy-to-access location. In addition, the ability to streamline the end-to-end repair cycle process will be possible through proactive workflow management tools.

For an exclusive preview and live demonstration, visit AAR at Booth #6042. Alpha and beta customer programs are subscribing now, with the full AIRVOLUTION™ platform to be released in early 2019.

Process quotes, manage suppliers and contracts, capture warranty claims, and ensure competitive pricing — using automated price checks leveraging historical and market benchmarks — all in one tool. Full-service support, ongoing or on an ad-hoc basis, is also available via Airinmar, AAR's component repair division, and comes fully integrated with AIRVOLUTION™.

AIRVOLUTION™ is fully secure, integrates seamlessly with existing business systems, and offers scalability for ongoing systems development and easy endpoints for integration.

Jim Gross, President of Digital Services for AAR, said, "We have developed a robust application, tailored specifically to meet the aviation supply chain's growing demands for higher visibility, improved component availability and reduced operational costs. We are very excited to get AIRVOLUTION™ out to the market for our customers to maximize efficiency in their repair management operations."

More information about AIRVOLUTION™ is available at http://www.aarcorp.com/integrated-solutions/digital-services/airvolution/

About AAR

AAR is a global aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Based in Wood Dale, Illinois, USA, AAR supports commercial aviation and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include inventory management; parts supply; OEM parts distribution; aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul; engineering services and component repair. AAR's Expeditionary Services include airlift operations; mobility systems; and command and control centers in support of military and humanitarian missions. For more information, visit: www.aarcorp.com.

About Airinmar

Airinmar is a leading global provider of component repair management support services and systems. For over 30 years, Airinmar has been providing cost reduction services to the world's largest airlines, airframe manufacturers and MROs through its range of flexible support services and systems. Airinmar currently manages more than 180,000 repair transactions per year, with a value that exceeds $700 million. Airinmar was acquired by AAR in 2011 and today operates as an independent company within AAR's Aviation Supply Chain Group. For more information, visit www.airinmar.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors", included in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2018. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

