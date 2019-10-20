AAR : NBAA 2019

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - Thursday, October 24, 2019

NBAA 2019

All Day Event

Join AAR at booth #C11749 for the 2019 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas.

Ranked as a top-ten trade show in the United States, NBAA-BACE will bring together 23,000+ attendees for the largest business aviation event in the world. If you are an aircraft owner or considering using an aircraft for business; flight department personnel; a manufacturer or service provider; or a student considering this career path, you simply need to be there in person to experience the three most exciting and important days in our industry.

For more information about the event, click here.

