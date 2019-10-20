Log in
AAR CORP.

AAR CORP.

(AIR)
  Report  
10/18 04:02:00 pm
39.81 USD   -3.58%
AAR : NBAA 2019

10/20/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - Thursday, October 24, 2019

NBAA 2019

All Day Event

Join AAR at booth #C11749 for the 2019 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas.

Ranked as a top-ten trade show in the United States, NBAA-BACE will bring together 23,000+ attendees for the largest business aviation event in the world. If you are an aircraft owner or considering using an aircraft for business; flight department personnel; a manufacturer or service provider; or a student considering this career path, you simply need to be there in person to experience the three most exciting and important days in our industry.

For more information about the event, click here.

AAR Corporation published this content on 22 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 00:05:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 207 M
EBIT 2020 126 M
Net income 2020 80,7 M
Debt 2020 117 M
Yield 2020 0,75%
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
EV / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 1 371 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 49,67  $
Last Close Price 39,81  $
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Holmes President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
David P. Storch Non-Executive Chairman
Sean M. Gillen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin M. Larson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Marc Jay Walfish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAR CORP.6.61%1 371
BOEING COMPANY (THE)14.44%193 572
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION28.47%116 786
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION44.00%105 187
AIRBUS SE43.40%104 278
SAFRAN33.63%67 574
