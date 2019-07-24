AAR : Smartwings selects Airinmar's component Value Engineering Services for optimal cost control

Smartwings selects Airinmar's component Value Engineering Services for optimal cost control

BERKSHIRE, England -AAR (NYSE: AIR) subsidiary Airinmar, the global leader in component repair cycle management and aircraft warranty solutions, has signed a three-year agreement with Smartwings, the largest Czech airline, to provide component Value Engineering Services for maximum cost savings.

In May, Airinmar began applying its Value Engineering expertise and in-house support systems to identify and deliver opportunities to reduce the cost of maintenance on a wide range of aircraft equipment, including landing gear, nacelles, avionics, hydro-mechanical, actuation, interior components and more.

Airinmar's Value Engineering Services analyzes all costs associated with the repair process, including price quotes from suppliers and service vendors, labor, flight-hour agreements, and power-by-the-hour (PBH) pricing and warranties. Based on the data analyses and findings, Airinmar identifies for cost reductions, as well as process improvements.

'This new partnership with Airinmar will support us with efficiently managing our maintenance spend on our growing fleet while maintaining our high levels of operational performance,' said Petr Hutla, Smartwings Head of Logistics.

'We are proud to be providing our Value Engineering Services as a standalone product to one of the fastest growing airlines in Central Europe,' said Matt Davies, Airinmar General Manager. 'We're ready to assist Smartwings in the reduction of its annual component repair costs using our unique expertise, support systems and robust Value Engineering techniques.'

