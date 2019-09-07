AAR : TCG World Wide Review / F16 2019

Monday, September 09, 2019 - Wednesday, September 11, 2019
TCG World Wide Review / F16 2019
All Day Event
Visit AAR at booth #118/119 in Ogden, Utah for the TCG World Wide Review.
The F-16 and Proven Aircraft Technical Coordination Groups (TCGs) are part of the AFMC managed Technical Coordination Program (TCP). TCGs provide follow-on sustainment support services (technical, engineering, and logistics assistance) for aircraft, missile, precision attack pods, and related equipment owned by various Partner Nations (PNs).
For more information about the event, click here.
