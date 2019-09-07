Log in
AAR CORP.

(AIR)
AAR : TCG World Wide Review / F16 2019

09/07/2019

Monday, September 09, 2019 - Wednesday, September 11, 2019

TCG World Wide Review / F16 2019

All Day Event

Visit AAR at booth #118/119 in Ogden, Utah for the TCG World Wide Review.

The F-16 and Proven Aircraft Technical Coordination Groups (TCGs) are part of the AFMC managed Technical Coordination Program (TCP). TCGs provide follow-on sustainment support services (technical, engineering, and logistics assistance) for aircraft, missile, precision attack pods, and related equipment owned by various Partner Nations (PNs).

For more information about the event, click here.

Disclaimer

AAR Corporation published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 00:01:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 152 M
EBIT 2020 126 M
Net income 2020 89,3 M
Debt 2020 85,9 M
Yield 2020 0,34%
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 1 513 M
Chart AAR CORP.
Duration : Period :
AAR Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAR CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 44,86  $
Last Close Price 43,81  $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Holmes President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
David P. Storch Non-Executive Chairman
Sean M. Gillen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin M. Larson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Marc Jay Walfish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAR CORP.19.28%1 513
BOEING COMPANY (THE)11.72%204 264
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.93%115 352
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION47.09%109 164
AIRBUS SE50.79%108 764
SAFRAN35.63%68 028
