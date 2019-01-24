Log in
AAR CORP. (AIR)
AAR : and Lake Superior College Expand Partnership to Enhance Aviation Maintenance Program and Offer Clear Career Pathway for Students

01/24/2019 | 01:29pm EST

AAR and Lake Superior College Expand Partnership to Enhance Aviation Maintenance Program and Offer Clear Career Pathway for Students

January 24, 2019

DULUTH, Minn., January 24, 2019 - AAR (NYSE: AIR), a global, independent provider of aviation services, and Lake Superior College (LSC) announce expansion of their partnership to further enhance instruction and career prospects for students enrolled in the aviation maintenance technician program at the college's Center for Advanced Aviation.

The new AAR EAGLE Career Pathway program will expand LSC's aviation maintenance technician (AMT) program to include job shadowing and mentoring opportunities, as well as academic support and monitoring. Students who pursue the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) aircraft mechanic's certificate are eligible for up to $15,000 in tuition reimbursements.

LSC President Patrick Johns and leaders from the community and technical college joined AAR's Ryan Goertzen, Vice President of Aviation Workforce Development, on Thursday for the official announcement at the Center for Advanced Aviation. AAR and LSC have collaborated since 2013 on marketing and recruiting, and to extend apprenticeship opportunities.

'Lake Superior College and AAR already have been working closely together to serve our students and help prepare a highly-skilled workforce. This new EAGLE Career Pathway program will make our connection even stronger and offer increased opportunity for our students,' said Dr. Patrick Johns, President of Lake Superior College. 'EAGLE will provide additional marketing and recruiting opportunities and should result in more students enrolled in our program, give them a clear career path and provide additional resources to support their success.'

AAR is introducing EAGLE Career Pathway at schools near its five U.S. aircraft repair stations. EAGLE demonstrates how students can earn portable, stackable skills credentials to earn a two-year associate degree or enter a management track. The stackable skills enable students who are interested to pursue the coveted position of FAA-certificated airframe and powerplant (A&P) mechanic. There is a predicted shortage of 189,000 new AMTs in North America through 2037, according to a Boeing study.

'We are proud to extend our current partnership with Lake Superior College to now include the EAGLE Career Pathway program. EAGLE partner schools like Lake Superior College provide additional training beyond the FAA minimums,' said AAR's Goertzen. 'The specific coursework developed by AAR with Lake Superior College focuses on repair station and air carrier operations, which allow for a smooth transition into AAR's workforce. Students will be guided through a five-year career path showcasing job opportunities beyond a technician, including roles in management and quality control.'

About Lake Superior College

Lake Superior College (LSC) is a comprehensive two-year community and technical college in Duluth, Minn., offering more than 90 programs, including liberal arts and science courses for transfer, technical and trades programs, allied healthcare and nursing programs, and continuing education and customized training for business and industry. LSC is a member of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system. With total enrollment of approximately 10,263, LSC is northeastern Minnesota's largest two-year college. LSC is also a leader in online courses and programs in Minnesota, and offers competitive DIII athletics including soccer, basketball, clay target and cycling. More information can be found at www.lsc.edu.

Program contacts:

AAR, Ryan Goertzen, ryan.goertzen@aarcorp.com, 918-576-9981.
LSC, Daniel Fanning, daniel.fanning@lsc.com; 218-260-3597.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include parts supply; OEM solutions; integrated solutions; maintenance, repair, overhaul; and engineering. AAR's Expeditionary Services include mobility systems and composite manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

Media contact: Daniela Pietsch, Vice President Corporate Marketing & Communications, at editor@aarcorp.com or +1 630-227-5100.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled 'Risk Factors', included in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2018. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

AAR Corporation published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 18:28:04 UTC
