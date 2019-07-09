AAR : awarded four-year MRO contract with Royal Netherlands Air Force to service CH-47 Chinook APU

WOOD DALE, Ill., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial airlines and governments worldwide, has been awarded a four-year contract by the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) to perform maintenance, repair and overhaul of the Chinook APU for Logistics Centre Woensdrecht (LCW).

AAR will service the Chinook fleet in its Component Repair facility in Amsterdam, where AAR has been supporting European Participating Air Forces (EPAF) for over 30 years as a prime provider or subcontractor for repair management, component maintenance, supply chain and depot services.

"The RNLAF is pleased to have an MRO contract in place for their CH-47 APU's," said Lieutenant Colonel Remco Bastiaan, EMSD Program Manager Chinook. "The Chinook community is excited to have a trusted partner like AAR support the RNLAF to maintain and improve the availability of the Chinook fleet and looks forward to sustaining and expanding their valued relationship."

"AAR has been a proud and trusted partner of the Royal Netherlands Air Force on the F-16 platform for more than 25 years," said Eric Bron, AAR General Manager of Component Repair. "This step expanding our MRO services to the CH-47 Chinook platform reflects our strong relationship, dedication to exceeding customer expectations and shared core values with the RNLAF. We deliver tailored services and capabilities based on commercial best practices and our customers' unique needs to produce the highest quality work and cost savings."

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include parts supply; OEM solutions; integrated solutions; maintenance, repair, overhaul; and engineering. AAR's Expeditionary Services include mobility systems and composite manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About the Royal Netherlands Air Force

The Royal Netherlands Air Force is a modern, high-tech armed forces Service that is active on a global basis. The Air Force lends support in combating international unrest and provides disaster relief. At home in the Netherlands, the Air Force ensures security from the air. For these purposes, it has highly-qualified personnel, aircraft, helicopters and other weapon systems at its disposal.

