Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AAR Corp.    AIR

AAR CORP.

(AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AAR : awarded new additional Worldwide Aviation Support Services site

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 09:16am EDT

WOOD DALE, Ill., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial airlines and governments, received notification from the Department of State awarding the company a new site under the Worldwide Aviation Support Services (WASS) program. Under the task order, the new site in Costa Rica will provide host nation aviation training.

"The WASS program continues to perform very well, and we are excited to expand our support of the Department of State with this new site," said John Holmes, AAR President & Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on delivering world-class support to the WASS program and look forward to providing an exceptional service as the scope of this important program continues to grow."

AAR was originally awarded the single award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract in September of 2016.

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include parts supply; OEM solutions; integrated solutions; maintenance, repair, overhaul; and engineering. AAR's Expeditionary Services include mobility systems and composite manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors", included in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2018. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

AAR Logo (PRNewsFoto/AAR) (PRNewsFoto/AAR) (PRNewsfoto/AAR)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aar-awarded-new-additional-worldwide-aviation-support-services-site-300813353.html

SOURCE AAR


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AAR CORP.
09:16aAAR : awarded new additional Worldwide Aviation Support Services site
PR
03/14AAR CORP. : quaterly earnings release
03/11AAR : earns JCAB approval to expand services to Japanese airlines; Audit by Japa..
AQ
03/08AAR : Earns JCAB Approval To Expand Services To Japanese Airlines
PR
03/07AAR : to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results on March 19, 2019
PR
03/06AAR : Aircraft in Trois-Rivieres receives 2019 Radisson Award
AQ
03/05AAR : Aircraft in Trois-Rivières receives 2019 Radisson Award
PU
03/04AAR : named ‘Best Aircraft Components Repair & Maintenance Company 2019'
PU
03/04AAR : named 'Best Aircraft Components Repair & Maintenance Company 2019'
PR
03/04PANEL DISCUSSION : John Holmes at Commercial Aviation Industry Suppliers Confere..
PU
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.