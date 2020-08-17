AAR´s Component Repair facility in Amsterdam ranked No. 1 “Outstanding Source of Repair” by NATO Support and Procurement Agency

Wood Dale, Illinois, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial airlines and governments worldwide, has been named “Outstanding Source of Repair” and ranked No. 1 among all Component Source of Repair (SOR) facilities for 2019 by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) and the International Aerospace Management Company (IAMCO). Both organizations manage maintenance work for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). AAR has received this prestigious recognition four times since 2005.

AAR Aircraft Component Services in Amsterdam was cited for its superior product quality, timely delivery, quality assurance services and component support on the NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) fleet.

“I am extremely pleased to inform you that AAR Aircraft Component Services has been recommended and selected to be the best SOR of the year 2019 out of 17 companies. This outstanding achievement is the result of a team effort and allows us to congratulate you all for this remarkable performance,” said Bernard Masuy, IAMCO Branch Manager Components.

“NSPA congratulates AAR Aircraft Component Services to be recommended and selected to be the best SOR of the year 2019. The fact, that AAR achieved this award already for the fourth time since 2005 shows the high professionalism and engagement of this outstanding company. We are very proud to have the team of AAR on board of our AWACS family,” said Norbert Schneider, NSPA LW Programme Manager.

“We strive for excellence every day and having our component and repair services repeatedly recognized by NATO validates our efforts and inspires our team toward continuous improvement,” said Andre op‘t Hof, AAR Aircraft Component Services – Amsterdam, Director of Commercial Operations.

About IAMCO

IAMCO is a multinational joint venture company founded in 1991. As an industrial prime contractor, IAMCO is responsible for management of collaborative efforts in depot-level maintenance of NATO’s E-3A airborne early warning and control (AWACS) fleet including the maintenance of engines and aircraft components.

About NSPA

As the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s principal support agency, NSPA assists NATO nations by organizing common procurement and supply of spare parts, as well as by arranging maintenance and repair services necessary for the support of various weapon systems in their inventories. The program LW is the responsible entity in NSPA to support the AWACS fleet and the Main Operating Base in Geilenkirchen / Germany.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

