Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AAR Corp.    AIR

AAR CORP. (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 01:31:58 pm
37.01 USD   -2.01%
2018AAR CORP. : half-yearly earnings release
2018AAR CORP. : quaterly earnings release
2018AAR CORP. : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AAR :'s New Partnership with Rock Valley College to Enhance Aviation Maintenance Instruction and Students' Career Prospects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 12:51pm EST

ROCKFORD, Ill., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a global provider of aviation services, and Rock Valley College today announced expansion of their unique aviation maintenance education and training partnership to further enhance instruction, students' job experiences and their career prospects at AAR upon graduation.

The new AAR EAGLE Career Pathway Program at Rock Valley will expand the college's aviation maintenance technology curriculum to include job shadowing and mentoring opportunities, as well as academic support and monitoring. Students who pursue the FAA-certified aircraft mechanic's license are eligible for up to $15,000 in tuition reimbursements.

Rock Valley College leaders joined AAR's Ryan Goertzen, Vice President of Aviation Workforce Development, on Tuesday for the official announcement at the college's Aviation Career Education Center, located at Chicago-Rockford International Airport. AAR and Rock Valley collaborated in 2016 to stand up a 40,000-square-foot wide-body MRO facility at the airport. Afterward, enrollment in the A&P program rose from about 40 to its full capacity at 170 students.

"The college has had a great partnership with AAR and the EAGLE Career Pathway program will make that connection even stronger," said Dr. Doug Jensen, President of Rock Valley College. "EAGLE will open up even more opportunities for our students, providing stackable skills and certifications that lead directly to jobs at AAR, and financial assistance to continue their education and advance their careers at AAR."

AAR is introducing EAGLE Career Pathway at schools near its five U.S. aircraft repair stations. EAGLE demonstrates how students can earn portable, stackable skills and earn $80,000 or more annually within three to five years. The stackable skills will enable students who are interested to pursue the coveted position of FAA-certified airframe and powerplant (A&P) mechanic. There is a shortage of 189,000 aircraft mechanics in North America, according to a study by Boeing.

"The EAGLE Career Pathway Program is a great marketing and admissions tool to help community colleges like Rock Valley bolster student enrollments to reverse the trend of a dwindling aviation maintenance workforce," said Goertzen. "As part of the EAGLE program, Rock Valley College graduates will be guided into a five-year career path showcasing the different career opportunities beyond a technician, including roles in management and quality control."

About Rock Valley College
Rock Valley College is a comprehensive two-year community college in Rockford, Illinois, offering more than 100 courses for transfer, career programs and certificates. Rock Valley College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. Rock Valley College is also recognized by the Illinois Board of Higher Education and by the Illinois Community College Board.

About AAR
AAR is a global aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Based in Wood Dale, Illinois, AAR supports commercial aviation and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include parts supply; OEM solutions; integrated solutions; maintenance, repair, overhaul; and engineering. AAR's Expeditionary Services include mobility systems and composite manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

Media contact: Daniela Pietsch, Vice President Corporate Marketing & Communications, at editor@aarcorp.com or +1 630-227-5100. 

Program Contacts:
Rock Valley College, Dave Costello, d.costello@rockvalleycollege.edu, 815-921-4516.
AAR, Ryan Goertzen, ryan.goertzen@aarcorp.com, 918-576-9981.

Rock Valley College
3301 North Mulford Rd.
Rockford, IL 61114

rockvalleycollege.edu

Follow us
facebook.com/rvcgoldeneagles
Twitter & Instagram: @rvcgoldeneagles

Dr. Douglas J. Jensen, President of Rock Valley College (left), and Ryan Goertzen, Vice President of Maintenance Workforce Development, AAR.

 

AAR Logo (PRNewsFoto/AAR) (PRNewsFoto/AAR) (PRNewsfoto/AAR)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aars-new-partnership-with-rock-valley-college-to-enhance-aviation-maintenance-instruction-and-students-career-prospects-300778707.html

SOURCE AAR


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AAR CORP.
12:51pAAR : 's New Partnership with Rock Valley College to Enhance Aviation Maintenanc..
PR
01/04AAR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
01/03AAR : Names Sean Gillen Chief Financial Officer
PR
2018AAR CORP. : (AIR) Settles Into New 52-Week Low on December 26 Session
AQ
2018AAR : Mayor Emanuel, City Colleges of Chicago and AAR Announce the Aviation Futu..
AQ
2018AAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
2018AAR : Receives Supplier Service Award from Jet2.com
PU
2018AAR : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018AAR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
2018AAR : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.