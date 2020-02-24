AAR signs letter of intent with Air Canada to add new aircraft types and establish airframe maintenance Center of Excellence at Trois-Rivières MRO location

February 24, 2020

Wood Dale, Illinois - AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, announced today that AAR Aircraft Services Trois-Rivières ULC ('AAR') has entered into a letter of intent with Air Canada regarding a ten-year, renewable agreement for airframe maintenance.

This long term agreement should enable AAR to develop an Airframe Maintenance Center of Excellence at its Trois-Rivières MRO in Quebec, Canada, and to expand its heavy maintenance services for Air Canada, which will stimulate new investment in aerospace and create more high-quality aircraft mechanic jobs.

The larger combined Airbus A330 fleet of Air Canada and Air Transat would allow Air Canada to move wide-body A330 maintenance work for both airlines from abroad to AAR in Trois-Rivières, in addition to maintainingand expanding AAR's airframe maintenance work in Quebec on the A320 family,including all new A321-neo aircraft. AAR currently performs airframe maintenance work in Trois-Rivièreson Air Canada's existing A320 fleet and E190 fleet(which is being phased out).

The letter of intent is subject to completion of the Transat A.T. merger by Air Canada, requisite Board of Directors' approvals and completion of final agreements, includingterms generally applicable to large-scale airframe maintenance agreements.

AAR intends to make necessary facility infrastructure investmentsin Trois-Rivières to develop a Center of Excellence and accommodate the new wide-body A330 work of the combined Air Canadaand Air Transatfleet.Through this agreement, it is expected that incremental aerospace jobs will be created inTrois-Rivières and AAR's new capabilities will attract airframe maintenance work from other A330 operators.

'From our very first project in Trois-Rivières, we've seen a strong commitment to quality, safety and operational performance,' said Rich Steer, Senior Vice-President, Operations, Air Canada. 'With our largest hub a short distance away, we're excited to have a trusted partner like AAR with a similar commitment to excellence, and also proud to be supporting heavy maintenance work in Quebec, especially on wide-body aircraft. This contract for additional work in Trois-Rivièresrepresents a long-term investment in increased airframe maintenance in Quebec.'

'We are honored to work closely with a premiercarrier like Air Canada for so many years and to be chosen as their maintenance provider for both theA330 and A320 family fleet types,' said Chris Jessup, Chief CommercialOfficer, AAR. 'AAR is proud to support the Canadian economy and to grow our overall footprint in Trois-Rivières, especially for the A330.'

About AAR Aircraft Services

AAR Aircraft Services is a full-service aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider, wholly owned and operated by AAR Corp. with over 290,000 sf of facilities in Trois-Rivières, Quebec and Windsor, Ontario, along with facilities in the United States. AAR took over Premier Aviation's facilities in Trois-Rivières and Windsor in 2017. Since inception in 2002, the Trois-Rivières facility has experienced a steady growth of clients and services in general maintenance overhaul, modifications, refurbishment and paint requirements. In 2012, the Trois-Rivières facility started to perform MRO services for some of Air Canada's Embraer fleet, including painting and supporting back shops. AAR expanded Trois-Rivières MRO competencies in 2017 by performing all MRO services on Air Canada's Airbus A319, A320 and A321 aircraft. In September 2017, Air Canada awarded a ten-year contract to AAR for the maintenance of its 125 Airbus A320 and Embraer E190 single-aisle aircraft at the AAR facilities in Trois-Rivières, contributing to the continuance of 350 specialized jobs. This work was transferred to Quebec from AAR's Duluth, Minnesota facility.

