AAR : to announce third quarter fiscal year 2020 results on March 24, 2020

WOOD DALE, Ill., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR (NYSE: AIR) today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2020, ended February 29, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. CT, AAR will hold a conference call to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by calling 866-802-4322 from inside the U.S. or +1-703-639-1319 from outside the U.S.

A replay of the conference call will also be available by calling 855-859-2056 from inside the U.S. or +1-404-537-3406 from outside the U.S. (access code 1826378). The replay will be available from 7:15 p.m. CT on March 24, 2020, until 10:59 p.m. CT on March 29, 2020.

AAR is a global aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Based in Wood Dale, Illinois, AAR supports commercial aviation and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include parts supply; OEM parts distribution; supply chain programs; customer fleet management and operations; aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul; engineering services and component repair. AAR's Expeditionary Services include mobility systems; command and control centers in support of military and humanitarian missions; and composite manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors", included in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

