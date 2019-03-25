Log in
AAR Corp.    AIR

AAR CORP.

(AIR)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/25 04:00:00 pm
32.385 USD   -0.63%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ERA 2019 Panel Discussion: Pascal Parant

03/25/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

ERA 2019 Panel Discussion: Pascal Parant

01:45 PM - 03:15 PM

Hear insights from Pascal Parant when he presents on the panel, 'Europe's future development and growth as a global leader in aviation' on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

As we approach the 2020s and move into a new decade for air transport, what does the current European landscape look like in terms of connectivity, growth and competitiveness for our industry? What do we expect the future to deliver in terms of development and prosperity and is Europe still a global leader in air transport? Do we see our sector of the industry adapting to meet the many global challenges ahead?

This session will be chaired by Pascal Parant, VP Corporate Marketing, AAR Corp. and will include presentations and thought-provoking discussions by:

  • Brian Pearce, Chief Economist, IATA The economic outlook for air transport markets and trends in Europe
  • Flor Diaz Pulido, Head of Unit Aviation Policy, Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, European Commission Connectivity and competition

Export to Outlook

Disclaimer

AAR Corporation published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 00:04:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 031 M
EBIT 2019 109 M
Net income 2019 86,5 M
Debt 2019 114 M
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 12,76
P/E ratio 2020 10,76
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 1 143 M
Chart AAR CORP.
Duration : Period :
AAR Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAR CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 46,8 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Holmes President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
David P. Storch Non-Executive Chairman
Sean M. Gillen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin M. Larson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Marc Jay Walfish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAR CORP.-12.72%1 143
BOEING COMPANY (THE)12.30%204 438
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.53%107 921
AIRBUS SE36.49%100 538
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.29%83 148
SAFRAN12.05%54 598
