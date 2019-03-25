Wednesday, March 27, 2019

ERA 2019 Panel Discussion: Pascal Parant

01:45 PM - 03:15 PM

Hear insights from Pascal Parant when he presents on the panel, 'Europe's future development and growth as a global leader in aviation' on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

As we approach the 2020s and move into a new decade for air transport, what does the current European landscape look like in terms of connectivity, growth and competitiveness for our industry? What do we expect the future to deliver in terms of development and prosperity and is Europe still a global leader in air transport? Do we see our sector of the industry adapting to meet the many global challenges ahead?

This session will be chaired by Pascal Parant, VP Corporate Marketing, AAR Corp. and will include presentations and thought-provoking discussions by:

Brian Pearce, Chief Economist, IATA The economic outlook for air transport markets and trends in Europe

Flor Diaz Pulido, Head of Unit Aviation Policy, Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, European Commission Connectivity and competition

