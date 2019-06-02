Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Panel Discussion: Christophe Giraud ap&m 2019
01:45 PM - 02:30 PM
Hear insights from Christophe when he participates on the panel, 'Current and Evolving Trends in the Parts Market'
Panel Discussion: Current and Evolving Trends in the Parts Market
Brief overview on the parts trading market
How significantly has the recent upsurge in shop visits impacted parts availability?
Considerations for the impact of NG platforms. Do stakeholders expect longevity for USM supply and demand?
Futureproofing inventories: how to account for rapidly-changing market conditions
Moderator: Christophe Giraud, Senior Director Commercial Sales, AAR
Panelists:
Iva Adlafova, EMEAI HAT Director, Honeywell Aerospace Trading
James Bennett, Director - Engine Services, AerFin
Andrea Luebke, Managing Director, MTU Maintenance Lease Services
Lee Whitehurst, Global Programme Manager, Engine Acquisitions, Trading & Leasing, GE Aviation
