Panel Discussion: Christophe Giraud ap&m 2019

06/02/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

Tuesday, June 04, 2019

Panel Discussion: Christophe Giraud ap&m 2019

01:45 PM - 02:30 PM

Hear insights from Christophe when he participates on the panel, 'Current and Evolving Trends in the Parts Market'

Panel Discussion: Current and Evolving Trends in the Parts Market

  • Brief overview on the parts trading market
  • How significantly has the recent upsurge in shop visits impacted parts availability?
  • Considerations for the impact of NG platforms. Do stakeholders expect longevity for USM supply and demand?
  • Futureproofing inventories: how to account for rapidly-changing market conditions

Moderator: Christophe Giraud, Senior Director Commercial Sales, AAR
Panelists:

  • Iva Adlafova, EMEAI HAT Director, Honeywell Aerospace Trading
  • James Bennett, Director - Engine Services, AerFin
  • Andrea Luebke, Managing Director, MTU Maintenance Lease Services
  • Lee Whitehurst, Global Programme Manager, Engine Acquisitions, Trading & Leasing, GE Aviation

Disclaimer

AAR Corporation published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 00:03:01 UTC
