AAREAL BANK (ARL)
Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank Group reaches agreement on the acquisition of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG

09/11/2018 | 12:15am CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Change in Forecast
Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank Group reaches agreement on the acquisition of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG

11-Sep-2018 / 00:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Following negotiations with the Association of German Banks (Bundesverband Deutscher Banken e.V.), Aareal Bank Group has reached an agreement on the acquisition of all shares in Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG. The sale and purchase agreement has been signed; it is subject to approval by corporate bodies. Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, and is currently expected to take place in 2018. The preliminary purchase price is approx. EUR 162 million. The final purchase price will depend upon market price fluctuations until the closing date.

For Aareal Bank, the transaction would lead to a positive one-off effect from initial consolidation (negative goodwill) in the amount of approx. EUR 52 million. Operating profit for the 2019 financial year would presumably be burdened by this transaction in a very low double-digit million amount. Against this background, the purchase price has been reduced and negative goodwill increased accordingly.

Assuming closing will take place in 2018, as planned, said one-off effect would materialise in the 2018 financial year. In such case, Aareal Bank would increase its original profit forecast for the 2018 financial year, expecting consolidated operating profit - including the one-off effect - to be in a range between EUR 312 million and EUR 352 million, and EpS to be in a range between EUR 3.47 and EUR 3.87.

 




Contact:
Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations

11-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

722221  11-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=722221&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
