Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aareal Bank    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK (ARL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/02 09:34:03 am
26.275 EUR   -2.65%
2018AAREAL BANK AG : quaterly earnings release
2018AAREAL BANK : The underlying trend remains to the downside
2018AAREAL BANK AG : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank Group successfully completes acquisition of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 08:35am CET

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank Group successfully completes acquisition of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG

02.01.2019 / 08:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aareal Bank Group successfully completes acquisition of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG

Wiesbaden, 2 January 2019 - Aareal Bank Group has successfully completed the acquisition of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG, announced on 11 September 2018. The purchase was completed with effect from 31 December 2018, as planned. Now that the transaction has been closed, Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG is a legally independent subsidiary of Aareal Bank Group.

For Aareal Bank, as communicated, the transaction will lead to a positive one-off effect from initial consolidation (negative goodwill) in the amount of approximately EUR 52 million. The exact figure is subject to adjustments which are now being determined with reference to the closing date (31 December 2018).

As communicated at the time of the agreement, Aareal Bank will not pursue any further strategic objectives with the acquisition. Having undergone an orderly run-down process since 2015, under the auspices of its previous owner; Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG no longer actively originates new property finance business on the market. Aareal Bank is set to consistently pursue this orderly run-down.

Aareal Bank Group
Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse's MDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting /Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.



Contact:
Aareal Bank AG
Corporate Communications

Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com

Christian Feldbrügge
Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com


 

02.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm

 
End of News DGAP News Service

762765  02.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762765&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AAREAL BANK
08:35aAAREAL BANK AG : Aareal Bank Group successfully completes acquisition of Düsseld..
EQ
2018AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
2018AAREAL BANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly report..
EQ
2018AAREAL BANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
2018AAREAL BANK : Torus and Aareon Collaborate on Housing Management Solution
AQ
2018AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
2018AAREAL BANK AG : Aareal Bank arranges EUR 447 million financing for a European h..
EQ
2018AAREAL BANK AG : Aareal Bank Group affirms its full-year profit forecast, after ..
EQ
2018AAREAL BANK AG : quaterly earnings release
2018AAREAL BANK : Correction of a release from 09.10.2018 according to Article 40, S..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 796 M
EBIT 2018 330 M
Net income 2018 213 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 9,28%
P/E ratio 2018 7,58
P/E ratio 2019 9,18
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 1 616 M
Chart AAREAL BANK
Duration : Period :
Aareal Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 35,9 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hermann Josef Merkens Chairman-Management Board
Marija G. Korsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Oliver Heß Chief Financial Officer
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Stephan Schüller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAREAL BANK0.00%1 856
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.00%322 000
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.68%269 406
BANK OF AMERICA0.00%239 368
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.06%222 247
WELLS FARGO0.00%215 498
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.