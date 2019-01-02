DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank Group successfully completes acquisition of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG



02.01.2019 / 08:32

Aareal Bank Group successfully completes acquisition of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG

Wiesbaden, 2 January 2019 - Aareal Bank Group has successfully completed the acquisition of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG, announced on 11 September 2018. The purchase was completed with effect from 31 December 2018, as planned. Now that the transaction has been closed, Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG is a legally independent subsidiary of Aareal Bank Group.

For Aareal Bank, as communicated, the transaction will lead to a positive one-off effect from initial consolidation (negative goodwill) in the amount of approximately EUR 52 million. The exact figure is subject to adjustments which are now being determined with reference to the closing date (31 December 2018).

As communicated at the time of the agreement, Aareal Bank will not pursue any further strategic objectives with the acquisition. Having undergone an orderly run-down process since 2015, under the auspices of its previous owner; Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG no longer actively originates new property finance business on the market. Aareal Bank is set to consistently pursue this orderly run-down.

Aareal Bank Group

Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse's MDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting /Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.

