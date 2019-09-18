Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aareal Bank    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK

(ARL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank arranges cross-border financing of approximately EUR 240 million for a pan-European logistics portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 06:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank arranges cross-border financing of approximately EUR 240 million for a pan-European logistics portfolio

18.09.2019 / 12:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aareal Bank arranges cross-border financing of approximately EUR 240 million for a pan-European logistics portfolio

Wiesbaden, 18 September - Aareal Bank AG has provided a five-year financing of approximately EUR 240 million for a pan-European logistics network. The portfolio comprises a total of three logistics buildings located in Spain, France and UK. The new buildings were constructed as state-of-the-art logistics platforms with comprehensive digital functionality.

"We are pleased about the trust Knight Frank Investment Management has put in us. This exposure underlines our expertise in financing complex cross-border pan-European logistics portfolios. And it especially proves our ability to implement technological trends - together with our clients", says Christof Winkelmann, member of Aareal Bank's Management Board.

Ric Crane, Partner of Knight Frank Investment Management (KFIM): "We are delighted to have worked with Aareal on this complex EUR 400 million sale and leaseback portfolio acquisition on behalf of South Korean investors. KFIM now manages 13 assets for a range of South Korean investors totalling over EUR 1.7 billion".

Aareal Bank Group

Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse's MDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.




Contact:
Aareal Bank AG
Corporate Communications

Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com

Nico Reinhold
Phone: +49 611 348 3438
nico.reinhold@aareal-bank.com


 

18.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 875749

 
End of News DGAP News Service

875749  18.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=875749&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AAREAL BANK
06:05aAAREAL BANK AG : Aareal Bank arranges cross-border financing of approximately EU..
EQ
09/04AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
09/03AAREAL BANK AG PROVIDES THREE-YEAR F :
EQ
08/29AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
08/13AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK I : net interest income remains stable while ..
EQ
07/31AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
07/02AAREAL BANK AG : Aareal Bank Group finalises integration of Düsseldorfer Hypothe..
EQ
06/27AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
06/27AAREAL BANK AG : Aareal Bank Group invests in PropTech1 Ventures
EQ
06/18AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 825 M
EBIT 2019 311 M
Net income 2019 153 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,50%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,79x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,94x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 1 599 M
Chart AAREAL BANK
Duration : Period :
Aareal Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,57  €
Last Close Price 26,77  €
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hermann Josef Merkens Chairman-Management Board
Marija G. Korsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Oliver Heß Chief Financial Officer
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Stephan Schüller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAREAL BANK-1.00%1 768
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY22.07%379 070
BANK OF AMERICA21.51%278 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%268 600
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.29%214 842
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%194 542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group