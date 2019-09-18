DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank arranges cross-border financing of approximately EUR 240 million for a pan-European logistics portfolio



18.09.2019 / 12:03

Wiesbaden, 18 September - Aareal Bank AG has provided a five-year financing of approximately EUR 240 million for a pan-European logistics network. The portfolio comprises a total of three logistics buildings located in Spain, France and UK. The new buildings were constructed as state-of-the-art logistics platforms with comprehensive digital functionality.

"We are pleased about the trust Knight Frank Investment Management has put in us. This exposure underlines our expertise in financing complex cross-border pan-European logistics portfolios. And it especially proves our ability to implement technological trends - together with our clients", says Christof Winkelmann, member of Aareal Bank's Management Board.

Ric Crane, Partner of Knight Frank Investment Management (KFIM): "We are delighted to have worked with Aareal on this complex EUR 400 million sale and leaseback portfolio acquisition on behalf of South Korean investors. KFIM now manages 13 assets for a range of South Korean investors totalling over EUR 1.7 billion".

Aareal Bank Group

Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse's MDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.

