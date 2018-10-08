Log in
AAREAL BANK (ARL)
Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank participates in property investment platform BrickVest

10/08/2018

Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank participates in property investment platform BrickVest

Aareal Bank participates in property investment platform BrickVest

Wiesbaden, 8 October 2018 - Aareal Bank Group continues to advance its digitalisation initiative and intends to participate in BrickVest, one of the leading European online platforms for commercial property investments. The planned acquisition of a non-controlling interest is anchored in a framework agreement and is subject to the final due diligence and documentation. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the conditions of the planned transaction.

BrickVest, headquartered in London, is the only online platform in the European property sector that is fully regulated by the financial supervisory authorities. With its platform, the company aims at addressing the entire range from equity to mezzanine to senior financings in an easy and cost-efficient way.

Aareal Bank is already the second renowned German bank to commit to BrickVest. By entering BrickVest, Aareal Bank as a leading international provider of commercial property financing participates in a digital model for the future, which will become increasingly important for commercial property financing over the next few years.

Chairman of the Management Board Hermann J. Merkens explains: "BrickVest is a start-up company that has a comprehensive understanding of real estate, the capital market, regulations and technology. It therefore perfectly fits our commitment to innovation and digitalisation, which is also one of the main strategic directions of our "Aareal 2020" programme for the future. By investing in BrickVest, we consistently pursue this path."

Thomas Schneider, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer at BrickVest: "We are delighted to have won over Aareal Bank as our partner ? it is already the second renowned financial institution we are working with. This proves that it has been worthwhile to opt for full regulation from the outset. It also represents another important milestone on our growth path, especially for our B2B platform BrickVest Select which is aimed at professional investors and deal sponsors in the fields of equity, debt and mezzanine."

 

Aareal Bank Group
Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse's MDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.


Contact:
Aareal Bank AG
Corporate Communications

Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com

Cornelia Müller
Phone: +49 611 348 2457
cornelia.mueller@aareal-bank.com

Christian Feldbrügge
Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com


 

Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm

 
