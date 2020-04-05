Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aareal Bank    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK

(ARL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank to comply with the ECB's recommendation on dividend policy - Situation will be re-assessed after 1 October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank to comply with the ECB's recommendation on dividend policy - Situation will be re-assessed after 1 October 2020

05-Apr-2020 / 21:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aareal Bank to comply with the ECB's recommendation on dividend policy -

Situation will be re-assessed after 1 October 2020

 

Wiesbaden, 5 April 2020 - The Management Board of Aareal Bank AG has resolved - diverging from the proposal for the appropriation of profits, as published in the financial statements - to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2020 that the net retained profit should not be used to distribute dividends at this point in time. With this decision - having conducted a detailed review - the Management Board therefore complies with a request by the European Central Bank (ECB) to institutions under its direct supervision to refrain from paying out any dividends for the financial years 2019 and 2020, at least until 1 October 2020. The Management Board reserves the right to submit a new proposal for appropriation of profits to a potential additional General Meeting at a later point in time - provided that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can be assessed with more certainty at that time, and that such proposal for appropriation of profits is feasible given the then-prevailing market situation.




Contact:
Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations

05-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1015729

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1015729  05-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1015729&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AAREAL BANK
03:46pAAREAL BANK : to comply with the ECB's recommendation on dividend policy –..
PU
03:40pAAREAL BANK : to comply with the ECB's recommendation on dividend policy - Situa..
EQ
03:35pAAREAL BANK AG : Aareal Bank to comply with the ECB's recommendation on dividend..
EQ
04/03AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
03/27ECB tells euro zone banks to skip payouts as virus hits economy
RE
03/27AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
03/26AAREAL BANK : publishes its Annual Report 2019
PU
03/26AAREAL BANK : publishes its Annual Report 2019
EQ
03/20AAREAL BANK : will not call Additional Tier 1 Notes
EQ
03/20AAREAL BANK : Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 812 M
EBIT 2020 316 M
Net income 2020 134 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 12,9%
P/E ratio 2020 6,61x
P/E ratio 2021 5,95x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,05x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,03x
Capitalization 854 M
Chart AAREAL BANK
Duration : Period :
Aareal Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 25,36  €
Last Close Price 14,27  €
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 77,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hermann Josef Merkens Chairman-Management Board
Marija G. Korsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Oliver Heß Chief Financial Officer
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Stephan Schüller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAREAL BANK-52.86%999
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-39.71%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.57%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.32%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.13%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.02%135 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group