AAREAL BANK (ARL)
Aareal Bank AG: Funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management mandate Aareal Bank AG to arrange a pan-European debt facility for up to EUR800 million

08/15/2018 | 10:05am CEST

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Financing
Aareal Bank AG: Funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management mandate Aareal Bank AG to arrange a pan-European debt facility for up to EUR800 million

15.08.2018 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management mandate Aareal Bank AG to arrange a pan-European debt facility for up to EUR800 million

Wiesbaden/London, 15 August 2018 - Certain funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management LLC, (NYSE:APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries "Apollo"), and Aareal Bank AG have closed a debt facility of up to EUR800 million with a five-year term, for the financing of a pan-European portfolio of logistics properties. The tailor-made facility provides stability, security, and flexibility for Apollo's growing and diverse pan-European logistics portfolio.

"We are thrilled about Aareal Bank's ability to provide our funds with a long-term stable facility that supports the desire to grow our platform of logistics properties over the coming years. Aareal has been extremely efficient throughout the process", said Dominik Jais, Partner, European Principal Finance at Apollo.

"We are delighted that we were able to provide this complex financing for a cross-border portfolio, together with such renowned partners, within just ten weeks. Aareal Bank has thus substantiated its skills as an international property finance house, with proven expertise in the area of logistics properties", said Christof Winkelmann, member of the Management Board of Aareal Bank.


Contact Apollo:

For investor inquiries regarding Apollo:
Apollo Global Management, LLC
Gary M. Stein, +1-212-822-0467
Head of Corporate Communications
gstein@apollolp.com

For media inquiries regarding Apollo:
Maitland for Apollo Global Management, LLC
Seda Ambartsumian, +44 (0) 207 379 5151
sambartsumian@maitland.co.uk

Contacts Aareal Bank AG:

Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com

Cornelia Müller
Phone: +49 611 348 2457
cornelia.mueller@aareal-bank.com

Christian Feldbrügge
Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com

Notes to Editors

About Apollo

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Bethesda, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Apollo had assets under management (AUM) of approximately $270 billion as of June 30, 2017 in Private Equity, Credit and Real Assets invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.agm.com.

About Aareal Bank Group
Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse's MDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting /Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.


15.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm

 
End of News DGAP News Service

714113  15.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=714113&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
