Aareal Bank AG: Management Board plans to propose a dividend in the amount of EUR2.10 per share for the 2018 financial year to the Annual General Meeting

0
02/18/2019 | 04:30pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Aareal Bank AG: Management Board plans to propose a dividend in the amount of EUR2.10 per share for the 2018 financial year to the Annual General Meeting

18-Feb-2019 / 22:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation 596/2014 (EU) - Aareal Bank AG: Management Board plans to propose a dividend in the amount of EUR2.10 per share for the 2018 financial year to the Annual General Meeting

Based on preliminary unaudited results for the 2018 financial year, the Management Board of Aareal Bank at its meeting today resolved to consider a dividend payment proposal in the amount of EUR2.10 per share in the resolution on the appropriation of profits. The proposal is to be submitted to the Supervisory Board with respect to the 2019 Annual General Meeting. This translates into a pay-out ratio at the upper end of the range between 70 per cent and 80 per cent, which was communicated as part of the Bank's dividend policy - based on earnings per ordinary share (EPS), excluding the positive non-recurring effect (negative goodwill) resulting from the acquisition of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank (DHB), closed at year-end. The Bank has submitted a corresponding application to the ECB for inclusion of profits for the 2018 financial year into Aareal Bank Group's consolidated CET1 capital. The final appropriation of profits for the 2018 financial year is subject to the approval by the Annual General Meeting.




Contact:
Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations

18-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

777179  18-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=777179&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
