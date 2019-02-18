DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Aareal Bank AG: Management Board plans to propose a dividend in the amount of EUR2.10 per share for the 2018 financial year to the Annual General Meeting



18-Feb-2019 / 22:24 CET/CEST

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation 596/2014 (EU) - Aareal Bank AG: Management Board plans to propose a dividend in the amount of EUR2.10 per share for the 2018 financial year to the Annual General Meeting Based on preliminary unaudited results for the 2018 financial year, the Management Board of Aareal Bank at its meeting today resolved to consider a dividend payment proposal in the amount of EUR2.10 per share in the resolution on the appropriation of profits. The proposal is to be submitted to the Supervisory Board with respect to the 2019 Annual General Meeting. This translates into a pay-out ratio at the upper end of the range between 70 per cent and 80 per cent, which was communicated as part of the Bank's dividend policy - based on earnings per ordinary share (EPS), excluding the positive non-recurring effect (negative goodwill) resulting from the acquisition of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank (DHB), closed at year-end. The Bank has submitted a corresponding application to the ECB for inclusion of profits for the 2018 financial year into Aareal Bank Group's consolidated CET1 capital. The final appropriation of profits for the 2018 financial year is subject to the approval by the Annual General Meeting.





