Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/28/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aareal Bank AG
28.04.2020 / 18:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Aareal Bank AG
Street: Paulinenstr. 15
Postal code: 65189
City: Wiesbaden
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Igor Kuzniar
Date of birth: 23 Dec 1978

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund Ltd.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Apr 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.06 % 0.00 % 5.06 % 59857221
Previous notification 3.01 % 0.00 % 3.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005408116 0 3029653 0.00 % 5.06 %
Total 3029653 5.06 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Igor Kuzniar % % %
Teleios Capital Partners LLC 5.06 % % 5.06 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Apr 2020


28.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1031915  28.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1031915&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
