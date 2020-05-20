Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aareal Bank    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK

(ARL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aareal Bank : Activist urges Aareal Bank to be open about approaches for Aareon unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 06:53am EDT

Activist hedge fund investor Teleios Capital on Wednesday urged the management of German real estate lender Aareal Bank to be transparent about what it called "serious bidders" for its Aareon division that had been rejected.

Teleios, which holds a 6.5% stake in the bank, also called for a dual-track process for both a majority and a minority sale of the software business.

"It is our understanding that for some time, management has regularly received and disregarded expressions of interest in a majority or outright purchase of (division) Aareon from serious bidders," Adam Epstein, co-founder at Teleios, said in a statement.

Aareal Bank said on Tuesday it was inviting bids from financial investors for a significant minority stake in Aareon.

It said it had nothing further to add on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan in London, additional reporting by Patricia Uhlig in Frankfurt, editing by Kirstin Ridley)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAREAL BANK 11.21% 16.8 Delayed Quote.-49.88%
DUAL CO., LTD. 10.87% 2755 End-of-day quote.-12.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AAREAL BANK
06:53aAAREAL BANK : Activist urges Aareal Bank to be open about approaches for Aareon ..
RE
05:37aAAREAL BANK AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:19aAAREAL BANK AG : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
05/19AAREAL BANK : launches process to sell a minority stake in Aareon
EQ
05/19AAREAL BANK AG : Aareal Bank launches process to sell a minority stake in Aareon
EQ
05/19AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
05/18AAREAL BANK AG : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
05/15AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
05/13AAREAL BANK AG : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
05/13AAREAL BANK AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 784 M
EBIT 2020 288 M
Net income 2020 95,1 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,57%
P/E ratio 2020 9,43x
P/E ratio 2021 7,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,16x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,12x
Capitalization 907 M
Chart AAREAL BANK
Duration : Period :
Aareal Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 18,69 €
Last Close Price 15,16 €
Spread / Highest target 78,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hermann Josef Merkens Chairman-Management Board
Marija G. Korsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Oliver Heß Chief Financial Officer
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Stephan Schüller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAREAL BANK-49.88%992
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-36.39%270 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.17%251 450
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.43%201 879
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.89%192 685
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%134 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group