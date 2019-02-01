Log in
AAREAL BANK (ARL)
Aareal Bank : acquires market-leading online tenant deposit guarantee broker

02/01/2019 | 05:10am EST

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Aareal Bank acquires market-leading online tenant deposit guarantee broker

01.02.2019 / 11:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aareal Bank acquires market-leading online tenant deposit guarantee broker

Wiesbaden, 1 February 2019 - Aareal Bank Group has acquired all the shares in plusForta GmbH, a market-leading broker of tenant deposit guarantees in Germany. The deal expands Aareal Bank Group's range of property industry services while also strengthening its digital solutions offering for the housing industry and its clients. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transaction.

plusForta GmbH, which is headquartered in Düsseldorf and also has an office in Berlin, was formed in 2008 by SchneiderGolling & Cie. Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH and Capitol Immobilien GmbH. The company successfully brokers deposit guarantees furnished by R+V Versicherung and Württembergische Versicherung to clients via two online platforms, kautionsfrei.de and kautionsfuchs.de. Deposit guarantees have already become established as an alternative to cash deposits, and are accepted as tenant security deposits.

The service is aimed at tenants of residential apartments and commercial property. Roughly 160,000 guarantee agreements have been brokered to date. plusForta is part of a national network in Germany that also comprises well-known partners in the property, financial and insurance sectors.

"Our acquisition of plusForta represents a further step in the implementation of our 'Aareal 2020' programme. It allows us not only to extend our value chain, but also to consolidate our position in the deposit guarantee sector. The move provides our property industry clients with one-stop shopping for tenant security guarantees. This is an important milestone on our way towards becoming the leading provider of digital tenant deposit solutions for the property industry", said Aareal Bank AG Management Board member Thomas Ortmanns.

"We are delighted that we have found a forward-looking strategic partner in Aareal Bank. Not only do we complement the Bank's service portfolio, but the tie-up will allow us to roll out our digital offering to an even greater range of clients than before", said Robert Litwak, plusForta GmbH's Managing Director.

Aareal Bank Group
Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse's MDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting /Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.

plusForta GmbH
plusForta GmbH is the market-leading provider of tenant deposit guarantees in Germany. Tenant deposit guarantees avoid the need for cash deposits. This relieves the financial burden on tenants, making the decision to move into a new apartment easier. The insurtech company's kautionsfrei.de website successfully established tenant deposit guarantees on the German market.
A wide range of savings banks, financial services providers and other partners outside the financial sector recommend kautionsfrei.de products to their customers. plusForta GmbH comes out top in well-known price-performance comparisons and has brokered nearly 160,000 guarantees since it was launched at the end of 2008.


Contact:
Aareal Bank AG
Corporate Communications

Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com

Christian Feldbrügge
Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com

 

01.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm

 
End of News DGAP News Service

771733  01.02.2019 

© EQS 2019
