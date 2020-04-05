Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aareal Bank    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK

(ARL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aareal Bank : to comply with the ECB's recommendation on dividend policy - Situation will be re-assessed after 1 October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 03:40pm EDT

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Aareal Bank to comply with the ECB's recommendation on dividend policy - Situation will be re-assessed after 1 October 2020

05.04.2020 / 21:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wiesbaden, 5 April 2020 - The Management Board of Aareal Bank AG has resolved - diverging from the proposal for the appropriation of profits, as published in the financial statements - to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2020 that the net retained profit should not be used to distribute dividends at this point in time. With this decision - having conducted a detailed review - the Management Board therefore complies with a request by the European Central Bank (ECB) to institutions under its direct supervision to refrain from paying out any dividends for the financial years 2019 and 2020, at least until 1 October 2020. The Management Board reserves the right to submit a new proposal for appropriation of profits to a potential additional General Meeting at a later point in time - provided that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can be assessed with more certainty at that time, and that such proposal for appropriation of profits is feasible given the then-prevailing market situation.

CEO Hermann J. Merkens explained: "Our resolution adopted today complies with the corresponding recommendation by the ECB, which we will take into consideration in our proposal to the Annual General Meeting for the appropriation of profits. Nonetheless, given the ECB's recommendation and recognising the significant uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we consider postponing the final dividend decision to be appropriate. We will carefully monitor further developments, and will re-assess the situation in due course, also taking our shareholders' interests into consideration."
 

Your contact persons:

Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com

Yannick Houdard
Phone: +49 611 348 2462
yannick.houdard@aareal-bank.com

Aareal Bank Group
Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse's MDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting /Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.


05.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1015731

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1015731  05.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1015731&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AAREAL BANK
03:46pAAREAL BANK : to comply with the ECB's recommendation on dividend policy –..
PU
03:40pAAREAL BANK : to comply with the ECB's recommendation on dividend policy - Situa..
EQ
03:35pAAREAL BANK AG : Aareal Bank to comply with the ECB's recommendation on dividend..
EQ
04/03AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
03/27ECB tells euro zone banks to skip payouts as virus hits economy
RE
03/27AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
03/26AAREAL BANK : publishes its Annual Report 2019
PU
03/26AAREAL BANK : publishes its Annual Report 2019
EQ
03/20AAREAL BANK : will not call Additional Tier 1 Notes
EQ
03/20AAREAL BANK : Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 812 M
EBIT 2020 316 M
Net income 2020 134 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 12,9%
P/E ratio 2020 6,61x
P/E ratio 2021 5,95x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,05x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,03x
Capitalization 854 M
Chart AAREAL BANK
Duration : Period :
Aareal Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 25,36  €
Last Close Price 14,27  €
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 77,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hermann Josef Merkens Chairman-Management Board
Marija G. Korsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Oliver Heß Chief Financial Officer
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Stephan Schüller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAREAL BANK-52.86%999
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-39.71%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.57%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.32%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.13%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.02%135 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group