AARON'S 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aaron's, Inc. - AAN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 28, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 2, 2018, and February 19, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Aaron's and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-aan/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by April 28, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Aaron’s and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 20, 2020, the Company disclosed that an agreement in principle had been made with its Progressive segment and the Federal Trade Commission regarding the regulator’s investigation that, if approved, would require the Company to “make a payment of $175 million and enhance certain compliance-related activities, including monitoring, disclosure and reporting requirements.”

On this news, the price of Aaron’s shares plummeted.

The case is Shiva Stein, et al. v. Aarons, Inc., et al., No. 20-cv-01796.

