AARON'S, INC.

(AAN)
AARON'S 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aaron's, Inc. - AAN

04/24/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 28, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 2, 2018, and February 19, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Aaron’s and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-aan/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by April 28, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Aaron’s and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 20, 2020, the Company disclosed that an agreement in principle had been made with its Progressive segment and the Federal Trade Commission regarding the regulator’s investigation that, if approved, would require the Company to “make a payment of $175 million and enhance certain compliance-related activities, including monitoring, disclosure and reporting requirements.”

On this news, the price of Aaron’s shares plummeted.

The case is Shiva Stein, et al. v. Aarons, Inc., et al., No. 20-cv-01796.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 917 M
EBIT 2020 335 M
Net income 2020 189 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,68%
P/E ratio 2020 9,03x
P/E ratio 2021 7,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,44x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 1 736 M
Chart AARON'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aaron's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AARON'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 35,80  $
Last Close Price 25,70  $
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Robinson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ray M. Robinson Non-Executive Chairman
Steven A. Michaels CFO & President-Strategic Operations
John T. Trainor Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Cynthia N. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AARON'S, INC.-57.73%1 631
BEST BUY CO., INC-18.13%17 922
JB HI-FI LIMITED2.15%2 443
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.26%2 434
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.60%1 609
BIC CAMERA INC.0.64%1 528
