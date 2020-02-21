Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aaron's, Inc.    AAN

AARON'S, INC.

(AAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aaron : Announces Agreement with FTC Regarding Future Contingent Purchase and Sale Agreements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 02:19pm EST

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, today announced that the Federal Trade Commission (the "FTC") has approved for public comment a proposed consent agreement regarding future contingent purchases and sales of customer lease agreements with other rent-to-own companies.  As previously disclosed, the Company reached agreement with FTC staff on the terms of the proposed settlement in August 2019. 

With the FTC's announcement today, the proposed consent agreement is now subject to a 30-day public comment period after which the FTC will decide whether to make the proposed agreement final.

In connection with the FTC's decision to approve the proposed consent agreement for public comment, Aaron's released the following statement:

The proposed consent agreement allows us to focus on our business. Under the agreement, there are no fines, penalties, admission of wrongdoing, fault or liability on the part of the Company. This agreement is not expected to affect our go-forward business or operations. 

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,500 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. In addition, Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through over 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. Vive Financial (formerly Dent-A-Med, Inc.), provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and Vivecard.com.

Contact:

Aaron's, Inc.


Michael P. Dickerson


Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations


678-402-3590


mike.dickerson@aarons.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-announces-agreement-with-ftc-regarding-future-contingent-purchase-and-sale-agreements-301009303.html

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AARON'S, INC.
02:19pAARON : Announces Agreement with FTC Regarding Future Contingent Purchase and Sa..
PR
02/20AARON : S INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/20AARON'S : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20AARON'S INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
02/20AARON'S, INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue and Earnings
PR
02/07AARON'S, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Webcast
PR
2019AARON : Teams With Former NFL Stars To Provide "Homes For The Holidays"
PR
2019AARON : Caps 2019 With Milestone 40th Boys & Girls Club Makeover
PR
2019AARON'S, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019AARON'S, INC. : Directors Raise Dividend by 14.3%
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group