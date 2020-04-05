Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aaron's, Inc.    AAN

AARON'S, INC.

(AAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aaron : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Aaron's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – AAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) between March 2, 2018, and February 19, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important April 28, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Aaron’s investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Aaron’s class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1793.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aaron’s had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (2) consequently, the operations of Aaron’s Progressive Leasing and Aaron’s Business segments were in violation of the Federal Trade Commission Act and/or relevant Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) regulations; (3) consequently, Aaron’s earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (4) the full extent of Aaron’s liability regarding the FTC’s investigation into its Progressive Leasing and Aaron’s Business segments, Aaron’s noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company’s financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1793.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AARON'S, INC.
11:01aAARON : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Aaron's, Inc. Investors o..
BU
04/02SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/24AAN STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Ag..
PR
03/24AARON'S, INC. : Donates Computers To Atlanta Children For COVID-19 Distance Lear..
PR
03/23AARON'S INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
03/23AARON : Provides COVID-19-Related Business Update
PR
03/23AARON'S DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered ..
BU
03/20AARON'S, INC. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Cla..
BU
03/19AARON'S INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, F..
AQ
03/19INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Aaron's, Inc.
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 048 M
EBIT 2020 335 M
Net income 2020 210 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,91%
P/E ratio 2020 6,14x
P/E ratio 2021 4,64x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,32x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 1 279 M
Chart AARON'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aaron's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AARON'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 38,80  $
Last Close Price 19,17  $
Spread / Highest target 255%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Robinson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ray M. Robinson Non-Executive Chairman
Steven A. Michaels CFO & President-Strategic Operations
John T. Trainor Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Cynthia N. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AARON'S, INC.-66.43%1 520
BEST BUY CO., INC-39.09%14 647
TECH DATA CORPORATION-8.41%4 645
JB HI-FI LIMITED0.00%1 973
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED2.86%1 864
BIC CAMERA INC.-3.31%1 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group