Aaron's, Inc.    AAN

AARON'S, INC.

(AAN)
Aaron's, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Webcast

02/07/2020

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial results scheduled for release before the market opens on that day. President and Chief Executive Officer, John W. Robinson III, and Chief Financial Officer and President, Strategic Operations, Steven A. Michaels, will host the call.

The public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 1-844-802-2444 a few minutes before the scheduled start time and requesting to join the Aaron's, Inc. call.  For international participants the number is 1-412-317-5137. The call will also be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at Aarons.com. The webcast will be archived for playback at that same site.

About Aaron's, Inc.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,500 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. In addition, Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through over 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. Vive Financial (formerly Dent-A-Med, Inc.), provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and Vivecard.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2019-earnings-call-and-webcast-301001133.html

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
