Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aaron's, Inc.    AAN

AARON'S, INC.

(AAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aaron's, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

ATLANTA, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results scheduled for release before the market opens on that day. President and Chief Executive Officer, John W. Robinson III, and Chief Financial Officer and President, Strategic Operations, Steven A. Michaels, will host the call.

The public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 1-844-802-2444 a few minutes before the scheduled start time and requesting to join the Aaron's, Inc. call.  For international participants the number is 1-412-317-5137. The call will also be accessible by visiting the company's investor relations website at investor.aarons.com. The webcast will be archived for playback at that same site.

About Aaron's, Inc.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,400 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. In addition, Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through over 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. Vive Financial (formerly Dent-A-Med, Inc.), provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and Vivecard.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-inc-announces-second-quarter-2020-earnings-call-and-webcast-301095168.html

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AARON'S, INC.
05:01pAARON'S, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast
PR
07/13AARON : C O R R E C T I O N -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America/
PR
06/19AARON'S INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/17AARON'S, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/11AARON : and Rooms To Go Partner with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to Deliv..
PR
06/08AARON'S INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
06/08AARON'S, INC. : Provides Second Quarter Business Update
PR
05/28AARON : and Rooms To Go Team-up to Provide PPE to Grady Health System for COVID-..
PR
05/13AARON'S, INC. : Directors Declare Dividend
PR
05/07AARON : S INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group