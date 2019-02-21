Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aaron's, Inc.    AAN

AARON'S, INC.

(AAN)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/21 04:00:00 pm
54.265 USD   +1.03%
04:31pAARON'S, INC. : Directors Declare Dividend
PR
02/14AARON'S : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14AARON'S, INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Provides 2019 Annual Outlook
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aaron's, Inc. : Directors Declare Dividend

0
02/21/2019 | 04:31pm EST

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share and declared such dividend payable April 5, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 19, 2019.  

Aaron's Inc. Logo

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through more than 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. In addition, the Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,700 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-inc-directors-declare-dividend-300800006.html

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
