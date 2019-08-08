Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aaron's, Inc.    AAN

AARON'S, INC.

(AAN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/08 04:00:23 pm
65.42 USD   +2.28%
04:16pAARON'S, INC. : Directors Declare Dividend
PR
07/25AARON'S : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25AARON'S, INC. : Reports Strong Second Quarter Revenue and Earnings - Raises Outlook for 2019
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aaron's, Inc. : Directors Declare Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share and declared such dividend payable October 4, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 19, 2019.  

Aaron's Inc. Logo

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through more than 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. In addition, the Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,500 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-inc-directors-declare-dividend-300899042.html

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AARON'S, INC.
04:16pAARON'S, INC. : Directors Declare Dividend
PR
07/25AARON : S INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
07/25AARON'S INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/25AARON'S : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25AARON'S, INC. : Reports Strong Second Quarter Revenue and Earnings - Raises Outl..
PR
07/18AARON : Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Aaron's Present 52nd Annual Keystone C..
PR
07/15AARON : Progressive Leasing and Former NFL Star Kurt Warner Unveil 50th Home Pre..
PU
07/10AARON'S, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Webcast
PR
06/17AARON'S, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/11AARON : Progressive Leasing And Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. Thrill New Tallahas..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group