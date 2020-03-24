Aaron's, Inc. : Donates Computers To Atlanta Children For COVID-19 Distance Learning

ATLANTA, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, and its divisions the Aaron's Business and Progressive Leasing, is donating 100 laptop computers to Atlanta-area school children who need the technology to participate in distance learning, which has become the new normal for students across the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

To facilitate this donation, Aaron's collected laptops from its stores around the country and had them sent to its Atlanta headquarters, where they were cleaned and sanitized. The deserving recipients of the laptops were identified by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, a division of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Aaron's is currently in the middle of a 3-year, $5 million partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, supporting its Keystone Club teen leadership program through the renovation of teen centers at clubs around the country, with 42 of these projects completed since 2015.

"In difficult and unprecedented times such as these, it's up to all of us to ask how we can make an impact to better our communities," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "We are honored to have a partner like the Boys & Girls Club to help us find a tangible way to make a difference for children in our community, giving them a critical tool to continue learning remotely as they work to own their future."

"We are grateful to Aaron's for delivering these computers for children in the metro Atlanta area who need them most," said Candice Moore, interim president & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. "Many of our teen members rely on the technology available at our clubs to do homework and projects outside the classroom. With the closure of clubs around the city as a result of COVID-19, this gift is a true lifeline for hundreds of our members and a bright light to help us navigate these difficult circumstances."

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,500 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. In addition, Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through over 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. Vive Financial (formerly Dent-A-Med, Inc.), provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and Vivecard.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-inc-donates-computers-to-atlanta-children-for-covid-19-distance-learning-301029059.html

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.