DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Aaron's, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) securities between March 2, 2018 and February 19, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until April 28, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 26, 2018, Aaron's filed a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), reporting the Company's financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018. That Quarterly Report disclosed that, in July 2018, Aaron's received civil investigative demands ("CIDs") from the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") requesting the production of documents and answers to written questions to determine whether disclosures related to financial products offered by the Company through its AB and Progressive segments were in violation of the FTC Act.

On this news, Aaron's stock price fell $5.38 per share, or 11.01%, to close at $43.47 per share on July 27, 2018.

On April 25, 2019, Aaron's filed another Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, reporting the Company's financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019. That Quarterly Report disclosed that, in April 2019, Aaron's AB segment "received an unrelated CID from the FTC focused on certain transactions involving the purchase and sale of customer lease agreements, and whether such transactions violated the FTC Act."

Then, on February 20, 2020, Aaron's issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Among other results, Aaron's reported that the Company's Progressive segment had reached an agreement in principle with FTC staff regarding the CID from the FTC that Progressive received in July 2018. Aaron's advised investors that "[u]nder the proposed agreement, which requires final approval by FTC Commissioners and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Progressive will make a payment of $175 million and enhance certain compliance-related activities, including monitoring, disclosure and reporting requirements."

On this news, Aaron's stock price fell $10.70 per share, or 19.06%, to close at $45.45 per share on February 20, 2020.

The Complaint, filed on February 28, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) that Aaron's had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (ii) that, consequently, the operations of Aaron's Progressive and AB segments were in violation of the FTC Act and/or relevant FTC regulations; (iii) that, consequently, Aaron's earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (iv) the full extent of Aaron's liability regarding the FTC's investigation into its Progressive and AB segments, Aaron's noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company's financial results; and (v) that, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Aaron's securities during the Class Period, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-alert-bragar-eagel--squire-pc-reminds-investors-that-a-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-against-aarons-inc-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301046946.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.