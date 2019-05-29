Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ab Dynamics PLC    ABDP   GB00B9GQVG73

AB DYNAMICS PLC

(ABDP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Case study: Giving Autonomous Cars a driving test in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 05:14am EDT

We have been working with a customer in China on a new case study to highlight the cutting-edge role that our products have in autonomous vehicle (AV) testing. SH Intelligent is responsible for testing all prototype driverless cars before they are allowed on to the public roads in the Shanghai area. These tests are done using equipment from AB Dynamics, including a GST and robots.

Dr Lin Li, deputy General Manager of SH Intelligent talked to us about the tests and how our equipment helps to create realistic scenarios for the AVs to navigate through. He said: 'We use a multitude of testing equipment to determine certification and, with what is potentially at stake, it's imperative that we use the best available. Our preference for AB Dynamics products is influenced by the company's reputation and the usage of its equipment by the world's top 25 automotive manufacturers. AB Dynamics products feature when conducting almost all the 17 test categories. Presently, we have the company's SR60 steering robots, GST (Guided Soft Target) and will shortly be adding LaunchPad.'

Click here to read the full story.

Disclaimer

AB Dynamics plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 09:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AB DYNAMICS PLC
05:14aCASE STUDY : Giving Autonomous Cars a driving test in China
PU
04/13DYNAMICS : GST batteries fully UN certified for safe air freight transportation
PU
04/01DYNAMICS : 29/03/2019 Change of Holding (s) in the Company
PU
03/27DYNAMICS : 27/03/2019 Trading Update
PU
03/22DYNAMICS : 22/03/2019 PDMR Share Dealing
PU
03/11DYNAMICS : 11/03/2019 PDMR Share Dealing
PU
03/08DYNAMICS : 08/03/2019 PDMR Share Dealing
PU
03/08DYNAMICS : 08/03/2019 Directors Share Dealing
PU
03/06DYNAMICS : 06/03/2019 PDMR Share Dealing
PU
02/27DYNAMICS' : robot number 1000 delivered to the American Center for Mobility
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 53,2 M
EBIT 2019 12,6 M
Net income 2019 11,2 M
Finance 2019 20,8 M
Yield 2019 0,15%
P/E ratio 2019 50,43
P/E ratio 2020 41,26
EV / Sales 2019 9,70x
EV / Sales 2020 7,86x
Capitalization 537 M
Chart AB DYNAMICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ab Dynamics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB DYNAMICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Mathew Routh Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Best Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew James Hubbard Chief Operating Officer
Robert Andrew Leonard Hart Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Graham Dudley Eves Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB DYNAMICS PLC94.24%681
HANON SYSTEMS--.--%5 326
FRENI BREMBO SPA9.95%3 653
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD-6.06%3 265
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-12.94%1 802
ZHEJIANG WANLIYANG CO LTD--.--%1 302
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About