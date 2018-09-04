Dynamics : 04/09/2018 Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

4th September 2018

AB Dynamics plc

("ABD" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

AB Dynamics plc (AIM: ABDP) the designer, manufacturer and supplier of advanced testing systems and measurement products to the global automotive industry is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr James Routh as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") with effect from 1st October 2018.

Dr James Mathew Routh, aged 45, studied at Cranfield University where he obtained a PhD in Engineering before joining Cranfield Aerospace Ltd as a Project Engineering Manager in 2000. Dr Routh subsequently joined Flight Refuelling Limited in 2003 as Head of Engineering - Design Verification; he later served at senior management level in Chemring Group PLC, David Brown Gear Systems Limited and more recently, at Diploma PLC where he led the international seals division.

James brings a broad range of executive and leadership expertise to AB Dynamics plc with a proven track record of growing international engineering companies. He has extensive experience of strategy, product development and M&A, having delivered a number of successful international acquisitions.

James Routh said: "I am delighted to be joining AB Dynamics plc as Chief Executive Officer and to have the opportunity to help take the Company to the next stage in its development and growth. The Company has a strong reputation for innovative products and services for the global automotive testing sector and I look forward to working with Tony and the Board to deliver continued long term, profitable growth."

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman, Tony Best said: "I am very pleased that James will be joining AB Dynamics plc as CEO. James has a track record in the management of the size of business to which we now aspire, providing operational improvements and the development of overseas operations. I very much look forward to having him on board."

Information disclosable under Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules

James Routh does not hold any shares or options in the Company. In the 5 years preceding the date of this announcement, he held the following directorships or partnerships.

Current directorships Past directorships Current partnerships Past partnerships AO Kentek Diploma Australia Seals Pty Ltd Edco Seal & Supply Ltd FPE Seals B.V. FPE Seals Limited Kentek Eesti Ou Kentek Oy Kubo Form AG Kubo Tech AG Kubo Tech GmbH SIA Kentek Latvija Swan Seals (Aberdeen) Ltd West Coast Industrial Supplies Pty Ltd Johannsen AG Kubo Immo AG M Seals NCL Limited Rutin AG None None

Dr Routh has given formal written notice to resign as a director of the aforementioned companies, such resignations being with effect from 30 September 2018.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 and has been arranged for release by Robert Hart, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

For further information please contact:

AB Dynamics plc Tony Best, Chairman

01225 860 200

Rob Hart, Chief Financial Officer

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)

0207 213 0880

Tony Rawlinson

Liam Murray Richard Nash

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Broker)

0207 894 7000

David Foreman

Phil Davies

IFC Advisory (PR)

0203 053 8671

Tim Metcalfe Heather Armstrong Graham Herring

Overview of AB Dynamics plc

ABD is a leading designer, manufacturer and provider of advanced testing and measurement products for vehicle suspension, brakes and steering to the global automotive research and development sector. The Group was founded in 1982 and listed on AIM in May 2013. The Group is headquartered in Bradford on Avon employing approximately 150 staff. ABD currently supplies twenty of the top twenty automotive manufacturers, including Honda, Toyota, Ford and Volkswagen, who routinely use the Group's products to test vehicle safety and dynamics.