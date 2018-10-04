Log in
AB DYNAMICS PLC
10/04 10:30:27 am
1430.55 GBp   +11.54%
Dynamics : 04/10/2018 Trading Update

10/04/2018 | 09:58am CEST

4 October 2018

AB Dynamics plc

("AB Dynamics" or the "Group")

Pre Close Trading Update

AB Dynamics plc (AIM: ABDP), the designer, manufacturer and supplier of advanced testing systems and measurement products to the global automotive industry, is pleased to provide a trading update in advance of the publication of its final results for the twelve months ended 31 August 2018.

The Group has performed well through the year and the Board expects both revenue and profit before tax to significantly exceed market expectations.

Tony Best, Chairman of AB Dynamics, commented:

"I am very pleased to report that the Group has continued to perform well throughout the year with significant growth in turnover primarily resulting from increased sales of our track testing products which are used in the development and testing of semi-autonomous and fully autonomous vehicle technology."

Notice of Results

AB Dynamics will announce its final results for the twelve months ended 31 August 2018 on Wednesday 14 November 2018. The management will be hosting an analysts briefing on the day of results. Analysts who wish to attend should register their interest with Heather Armstrong, contactable at heather.armstrong@investor-focus.co.uk on 0203 934 6634.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 and has been arranged for release by Robert Hart, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

For further information please contact:

AB Dynamics plc Tony Best, Chairman

01225 860 200

James Routh, Chief Executive Officer Rob Hart, Chief Financial Officer

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)

0207 213 0880

Tony Rawlinson

Liam Murray

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Broker)

020 7894 7000

Phil Davies

David Foreman

IFC Advisory Ltd (PR)

0203 053 8671

Tim Metcalfe Heather Armstrong Graham Herring

Overview of AB Dynamics plc

AB Dynamics is a leading designer, manufacturer and provider of advanced testing and measurement products for vehicle suspension, brakes and steering to the global automotive research and development sector.

The Group is headquartered in Bradford on Avon employing approximately 150 staff. AB Dynamics currently supplies all the top twenty automotive manufacturers, including Honda, Toyota, Ford and Volkswagen, who routinely use the Group's products to test vehicle safety and dynamics.

Disclaimer

AB Dynamics plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 07:57:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 33,4 M
EBIT 2018 7,90 M
Net income 2018 7,00 M
Finance 2018 11,9 M
Yield 2018 0,29%
P/E ratio 2018 39,82
P/E ratio 2019 31,36
EV / Sales 2018 7,15x
EV / Sales 2019 5,79x
Capitalization 251 M
