Dynamics : 04/10/2018 Trading Update

4 October 2018

AB Dynamics plc

("AB Dynamics" or the "Group")

Pre Close Trading Update

AB Dynamics plc (AIM: ABDP), the designer, manufacturer and supplier of advanced testing systems and measurement products to the global automotive industry, is pleased to provide a trading update in advance of the publication of its final results for the twelve months ended 31 August 2018.

The Group has performed well through the year and the Board expects both revenue and profit before tax to significantly exceed market expectations.

Tony Best, Chairman of AB Dynamics, commented:

"I am very pleased to report that the Group has continued to perform well throughout the year with significant growth in turnover primarily resulting from increased sales of our track testing products which are used in the development and testing of semi-autonomous and fully autonomous vehicle technology."

Notice of Results

AB Dynamics will announce its final results for the twelve months ended 31 August 2018 on Wednesday 14 November 2018. The management will be hosting an analysts briefing on the day of results. Analysts who wish to attend should register their interest with Heather Armstrong, contactable at heather.armstrong@investor-focus.co.uk on 0203 934 6634.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 and has been arranged for release by Robert Hart, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Overview of AB Dynamics plc

AB Dynamics is a leading designer, manufacturer and provider of advanced testing and measurement products for vehicle suspension, brakes and steering to the global automotive research and development sector.

The Group is headquartered in Bradford on Avon employing approximately 150 staff. AB Dynamics currently supplies all the top twenty automotive manufacturers, including Honda, Toyota, Ford and Volkswagen, who routinely use the Group's products to test vehicle safety and dynamics.