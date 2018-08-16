Log in
Dynamics : 16/08/2018 Announcement

08/16/2018

AB Dynamics plc

("ABD" or the "Company")

PDMR announcement

AB Dynamics plc (AIM: ABDP) the designer, manufacturer and supplier of advanced testing systems and measurement products to the global automotive industry, is sad to announce that Anne

Middleton, a director of Anthony Best Dynamics Limited and a significant shareholder in the Company owning 6.2% of the issued share capital, has died having lost her fight against cancer. The Directors and employees of ABD would like to take this opportunity to extend their sincerest condolences to

Anne's family.

Tony Best, Chairman of AB Dynamics commented:

"We are deeply saddened by this news. Anne, who has been a friend and colleague for many years, was married to Andrew Middleton who joined me to establish the business soon after I founded it in

1982. Andrew died in 2010."

For further information please contact:

AB Dynamics plc Tony Best, Chairman

01225 860 200

Rob Hart, Chief Financial Officer

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)

0207 213 0880

Tony Rawlinson

Liam Murray Richard Nash

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Broker)

0207 894 7000

David Foreman

Phil Davies

IFC Advisory (PR)

0203 053 8671

Tim Metcalfe Heather Armstrong Graham Herring

Overview of AB Dynamics plc

ABD is a leading designer, manufacturer and provider of advanced testing and measurement products for vehicle suspension, brakes and steering to the global automotive research and development sector. The Group was founded in 1982 and listed on AIM in May 2013. The Group is headquartered in Bradford on Avon employing approximately 150 staff. ABD currently supplies twenty of the top twenty automotive manufacturers, including Honda, Toyota, Ford and Volkswagen, who routinely use the Group's products to test vehicle safety and dynamics.

Disclaimer

AB Dynamics plc published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 08:00:09 UTC
