Dynamics : 16/08/2018 Announcement

AB Dynamics plc (AIM: ABDP) the designer, manufacturer and supplier of advanced testing systems and measurement products to the global automotive industry, is sad to announce that Anne

Middleton, a director of Anthony Best Dynamics Limited and a significant shareholder in the Company owning 6.2% of the issued share capital, has died having lost her fight against cancer. The Directors and employees of ABD would like to take this opportunity to extend their sincerest condolences to

Anne's family.

Tony Best, Chairman of AB Dynamics commented:

"We are deeply saddened by this news. Anne, who has been a friend and colleague for many years, was married to Andrew Middleton who joined me to establish the business soon after I founded it in

1982. Andrew died in 2010."

