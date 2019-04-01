Log in
DYNAMICS : 29/03/2019 Change of Holding (s) in the Company
PU
03/27DYNAMICS : 27/03/2019 Trading Update
PU
03/22DYNAMICS : 22/03/2019 PDMR Share Dealing
PU
Dynamics : 29/03/2019 Change of Holding (s) in the Company

04/01/2019 | 04:12am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

AB DYNAMICS

tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

CASTLEFIELD FUND PARTNERS LIMITED

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

27TH MARCH 2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

29TH MARCH 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

tal of 8. A)

suervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

10.05%

10.05%

19,679,236

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

5.26%

5.26%

notification (if

applicable)

1

8.Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BVDPPV41

1,978,000

10.05%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

1,978,000

10.05%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

voting rights

riod xi

settlementxii

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9.Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting

% of voting rights

rights if it

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is

equals or is higher

Namexv

struments if it equals

higher than

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

the notifiable

threshold

notifiable threshold

threshold

CFP SDL UK BUFFETTOLOGY

9.93%

9.93%

FUND

CASTLEFIELD B.E.S.T SUS-

TAINABLE UK SMALLER COM-

0.12%

0.12%

PANIES FUND

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion CASTLEFIELD FUND PARTNERS

Date of completion 29TH MARCH 2019

3

Disclaimer

AB Dynamics plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 08:11:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
