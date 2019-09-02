Log in
AB DYNAMICS PLC

Dynamics : Acquisition of Dynamic Research Incorporated

09/02/2019 | 11:40am EDT

AB Dynamics has acquired Dynamic Research Incorporated (DRI) - a leading supplier of automotive engineering products and services based in California, USA.

DRI has expertise in performing full-scale track testing including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors and simulation. The company also design and manufacture a range of products for use in track-based ADAS testing including the Soft Car 360® which is carried by AB Dynamics' self-propelled platform GST. Soft Car 360 is the Global Vehicle Target (GVT) adopted by Euro NCAP and NHTSA for harmonised ADAS testing; AB Dynamics has been a licensed supplier since 2013.

The acquisition will enable AB Dynamics to support the growing installed base of products and provide ongoing services to existing and new customers including both automotive OEMs and autonomous vehicle developers. The company can also utilise a test track facility with a favourable climate for year-round testing and the capabilities of a strong, focussed engineering and product development team.

Dr James Routh, CEO, said: 'DRI has an outstanding reputation in the field of ADAS testing product technology and is a business that AB Dynamics has known, worked with and respected for many years. We believe the transaction will not only increase the Group's access in the growing US market for ADAS and autonomous vehicle testing and verification, but also complements our technical capabilities and facilities. Together we will be unrivalled in ADAS track testing products and well positioned for future growth in an evolving landscape.'

AB Dynamics plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 15:39:04 UTC
