Ab Dynamics PLC    ABDP   GB00B9GQVG73

AB DYNAMICS PLC

(ABDP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/12 11:35:08 am
1875 GBp   --.--%
DYNAMICS : GST batteries fully UN certified for safe air freight transportation
04/01DYNAMICS : 29/03/2019 Change of Holding (s) in the Company
03/27DYNAMICS : 27/03/2019 Trading Update
Dynamics : GST batteries fully UN certified for safe air freight transportation

04/13/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

Our GST MK2 contains six identical high-power lithium ion battery packs giving outstanding power to weight ratio and giving a total capacity of 3.6kWh. This not only allows for extended testing throughout the day in tough testing environments, but also provides the necessary power to propel the GST to speeds in excess of 100km/h.

These battery packs are all certified under the UN38.3 battery transportation safety testing requirement, having passed an extensive set of tests including withstanding extreme temperatures, simulated altitude testing as well as shock and vibration to 200Hz at 8g. The batteries and cells are charge cycled over 50 times to ensure electrical safety and the integrity and temperature is monitored constantly during charging and in operation.

The GST has been designed for all day use on a single charge but it is equipped with an on-board charge monitoring and charger socket, allowing the GST battery to be quickly topped up at the side of the track without the need to remove the soft car body or disassemble the platform. Together the high capacity battery and proven design ensures that the GST provides maximum performance in a safe and reliable way.

We are currently accepting orders for delivery late summer 2019 - contact us today for further details.

AB Dynamics plc published this content on 13 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 50,8 M
EBIT 2019 11,2 M
Net income 2019 9,69 M
Finance 2019 20,2 M
Yield 2019 0,22%
P/E ratio 2019 41,20
P/E ratio 2020 34,18
EV / Sales 2019 6,87x
EV / Sales 2020 5,52x
Capitalization 369 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Mathew Routh Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Best Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew James Hubbard Chief Operating Officer
Robert Andrew Leonard Hart Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Graham Dudley Eves Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB DYNAMICS PLC34.89%482
HANON SYSTEMS--.--%5 673
FRENI BREMBO SPA26.36%4 097
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD2.85%3 683
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.10.70%2 259
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD0.99%1 869
