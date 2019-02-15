Log in
Ab Dynamics PLC

AB DYNAMICS PLC

(ABDP)
Dynamics : UN Regulation demonstrates significant move towards the legalisation of AEB

02/15/2019

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), a key U.N. standards agency, has adopted a draft agreement which requires all new vehicles sold to come equipped with AEB.

A recent Euro NCAP and Australasian NCAP study concluded that AEB leads to a 38% reduction in low-speed rear-end crashes and could save more than 1,000 lives every year within the EU.

The draft regulation was agreed by 40 Countries led by Japan and the European Union but not including China, USA and India. Following its adoption, the new Regulation would come into effect in early 2020. AEB systems would then become mandatory for all new cars and light commercial vehicles from 2022 in the EU.

At AB Dynamics we offer a range of driving robots and ADAS targets for the no-harm testing of auto-braking systems like AEB, CIB and DBS. Our Synchro technology is used to regulate car-to-target position and speed, ensuring that the collision takes place exactly as planned. Read more about our collision avoidance ADAS development including a case study of Mercedes using our GST to demonstrate the active safety systems onboard the E-Class.

Disclaimer

AB Dynamics plc published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 16:31:01 UTC
