Dynamics : UN Regulation demonstrates significant move towards the legalisation of AEB

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), a key U.N. standards agency, has adopted a draft agreement which requires all new vehicles sold to come equipped with AEB.

A recent Euro NCAP and Australasian NCAP study concluded that AEB leads to a 38% reduction in low-speed rear-end crashes and could save more than 1,000 lives every year within the EU.

The draft regulation was agreed by 40 Countries led by Japan and the European Union but not including China, USA and India. Following its adoption, the new Regulation would come into effect in early 2020. AEB systems would then become mandatory for all new cars and light commercial vehicles from 2022 in the EU.

